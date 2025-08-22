Precision Genomic Testing Market Projected to Reach $23.11 Billion with 11.4% CAGR by 2029

Precision Genomic Testing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Precision Genomic Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Precision Genomic Testing Market Through 2025?

The market size for precision genomic testing has seen a substantial increase recently. The market worth will escalate from $13.44 billion in 2024 to $15.00 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors contributing to the rise during the historic phase include the increasing availability of direct-to-consumer genetic exams, enhanced partnerships between pharmaceutical and diagnostic organizations, an escalated emphasis on preventive healthcare, a rise in the acceptance of companion diagnostics, and increased consciousness about early diagnosis of diseases.

The market size for precision genomic testing is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The market's value is anticipated to reach $23.11 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This projected growth during the forecast period is attributed to an increasing need for precision oncology solutions, an amplified focus on diagnosing rare diseases, heightened investment in population genomics ventures, the growing utilization of multi-omics methodologies, and a surging demand for non-invasive prenatal testing. Some emerging trends for the forecast period include the evolution of next-generation sequencing technologies, innovative development in liquid biopsy methods, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in genomic evaluation, progresses in multi-omics data interpretation, and new advancements in direct-to-consumer genetic testing models.

Download a free sample of the precision genomic testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25883&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Precision Genomic Testing Global Market Growth?

The escalating incidence of genetic diseases is projected to stimulate the expansion of the precision genomic testing market in upcoming years. Genetic conditions are health issues caused by irregularities in a person's DNA, including mutations in a single gene, multiple genes, or alterations in the structure or number of chromosomes. The mounting prevalence of such conditions is largely attributed to older maternal age, as mothers of advanced age have a greater chance of transmitting chromosomal abnormalities, like down syndrome, to their offspring. Precision genomic testing offers the advantage of early identification and exact diagnosis of genetic diseases by pinpointing specific genetic mutations, paving the way for specific interventions and customized treatment approaches. For instance, Gene People, a registered UK charity, declared in May 2025 that one in 25 children is affected by a genetic condition, impacting more than 2.4 million children and adults in the UK. Moreover, approximately 30,000 infants and children in the UK are identified with a genetic condition each year. Hence, the surging prevalence of genetic diseases is fueling the expansion of the precision genomic testing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Precision Genomic Testing Market?

Major players in the Precision Genomic Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics International AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Precision Genomic Testing Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the precision genomic testing market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions, such as ultra-sensitive circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid assays, to facilitate earlier and more accurate cancer diagnosis. These assays are sophisticated tests capable of identifying minuscule fragments of tumor-originated deoxyribonucleic acid in the blood stream, thereby enabling an earlier and precise identification of mutations related to cancer. For example, in April 2025, Natera Inc., a clinical genetic testing company based in the US, introduced the ultra-sensitive Signatera genome molecular residual disease test. This test applies whole genome sequencing to both a patient's tumor and corresponding normal deoxyribonucleic acid to construct a personalized assay, which can detect circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid at incredibly low levels, down to one part per million. This extreme sensitivity aids in an earlier and more exact detection of cancer recurrence, ultimately improving treatment strategies and patient management across a range of cancer types.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Precision Genomic Testing Market

The precision genomic testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product And Service: Consumables, Equipment, Services

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarray Technology, Sanger Sequencing, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Or Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats-Associated Systems, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Reproductive Health, Rare Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Reagents And Kits, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Or Ribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits, Library Preparation Kits, Sequencing Reagents, Polymerase Chain Reaction Assay Kits, Buffers And Enzymes

2) By Equipment: Next-Generation Sequencing Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction Machines, Microarray Instruments, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Analyzers, Bioinformatics Workstations, Laboratory Automation Systems

3) By Services: Genomic Data Analysis Services, Laboratory Testing Services, Genetic Counseling Services, Clinical Interpretation Services, Contract Research Services, Custom Assay Development Services

View the full precision genomic testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-genomic-testing-global-market-report

Global Precision Genomic Testing Market - Regional Insights

In the Precision Genomic Testing Global Market Report 2025, North America surpassed other regions as the largest market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Precision Genomic Testing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetic-testing-global-market-report

Genomics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

Precision Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.