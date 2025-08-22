Powered Mobility Devices Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $6.07 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Powered Mobility Devices Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Powered Mobility Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Powered Mobility Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for powered mobility devices has been expanding significantly in the previous years. The market worth will increase from $4.42 billion in 2024 to $4.72 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The progressive growth during the historic period can be traced back to the escalating number of elderly people globally, enhanced instances of mobility disorders, a rising number of chronic ailments affecting mobility, growth in the healthcare infrastructure in developed areas, and an increased need for healthcare services based at home.

The market size of powered mobility devices is set to witness sturdy growth in the coming years, with expectations to expand to $6.07 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth during the forecasted period can be accounted for by several factors such as the escalating demand in emerging markets, the increasing emphasis on all-inclusive infrastructure and accessibility in urban settings, spiraling healthcare investments in developing countries, as well as the growing focus on aging-in-place programs, and the extension of health insurance coverage for support devices. Several trends expected to shape the market in the forecast period include the incorporation of advanced sensors for real-time health checks, the advent of lightweight and long-lasting materials, the application of artificial intelligence for personalized mobility management, the progress in battery technology for increased range and efficacy, and the employment of the Internet of Things (IoT) for device interconnection.

Download a free sample of the powered mobility devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25882&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Powered Mobility Devices Market?

The powered mobility devices market's growth is projected to be fueled by the escalating prevalence of orthopedic disorders. Orthopedic illnesses encompass a wide array of conditions impacting the musculoskeletal system, such as bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. These often lead to discomfort, diminished mobility, and functional disabilities. Primary contributors to the surge in orthopedic diseases include aging populace, inactive lifestyles, and an uptick in obesity and chronic disorders. These factors cumulatively exert excessive mechanical stress on the musculoskeletal system and obstruct its innate capability to self-repair and preserve structural stability. Powered mobility devices significantly augment mobility, alleviate physical exertion, and enhance the overall life quality of individuals constrained by orthopedic limitations. For example, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK government department, disclosed in March 2023 that the percentage of individuals over 16 suffering from chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions like arthritis or persistent back or joint problems elevated from 17.0% in 2021 to 17.6% in 2022. Hence, the mounting prevalence of orthopedic diseases is propelling the growth of the powered mobility devices market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Powered Mobility Devices Market?

Major players in the Powered Mobility Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

• Invacare Corporation

• Numotion

• Drive Medical GmbH

• Permobil AB

• National Seating & Mobility Inc.

• Pride Mobility Products Corporation

• Kymco Healthcare

• GF Health Products Inc.

• Hoveround Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Powered Mobility Devices Market?

Prominent firms in the powered mobility devices industry are concentrating on creating advanced solutions like sidewalk mobility vehicles to cater to the mobility restrictions of the elderly and foster independent daily motion. A sidewalk mobility vehicle is a compact, battery-run transport apparatus intended to help those with limited stamina in walking, allowing for secure and convenient travel among pedestrians on pavements. For example, Toyota Motor Corporation, an automotive manufacturer based in Japan, introduced the C+walk S in March 2023. The C+walk S is a three-wheeled electric mobility apparatus engineered for sidewalk usage, providing adjustable speed options up to 6 kilometers per hour, a tight turning circle, and obstruction detection with automatic deceleration to ensure heightened pedestrian safety. It also features a user-focused design that incorporates a low step height for effortless boarding, a detachable lithium-ion battery that can be charged at home, and safety measures like slope detection and turning speed regulation to aid in secure, independent movement for older adults and those who have diminished walking capabilities.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Powered Mobility Devices Market Growth

The powered mobility devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Powered Wheelchairs, Power Operated Vehicles, Power Add-On Or Propulsion-Assist Units

2) By Propulsion Type: Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric, Hybrid Electric Diesel

3) By Distribution Channel: Home Care Providers, Online Stores, Retail Stores

4) By Application: Pediatric, Adult

5) By End Use: Home Care, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Other End Use

Subsegments:

1) By Powered Wheelchairs: Rear-Wheel Drive Powered Wheelchairs, Front-Wheel Drive Powered Wheelchairs, Mid-Wheel Drive Powered Wheelchairs, Standing Powered Wheelchairs

2) By Power Operated Vehicles: Three-Wheeled Mobility Scooters, Four-Wheeled Mobility Scooters, Heavy-Duty Mobility Scooters, Foldable Mobility Scooters

3) By Power Add-On Or Propulsion-Assist Units: Rear-Mounted Power Assist Devices, Wheel Hub-Integrated Power Assist Units, Hand Rim-Activated Power Assist Units, Towing-Style Power Assist Units

View the full powered mobility devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/powered-mobility-devices-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Powered Mobility Devices Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for powered mobility devices, with Asia-Pacific predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the near future. The global market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Powered Mobility Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electric Mobility Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-mobility-global-market-report

Micro Mobility Charging Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-mobility-charging-infrastructure-global-market-report

Energy Efficient Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-efficient-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.