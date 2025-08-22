E-Textile Market Forecast: Projected CAGR and USD Growth During 2021 - 2031

The E-Textile Market Size was valued at $367.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of functionality, the sensing functionality segment dominated the global market in the 2021, with a E-Textile Industry share of more than 30%. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e-textile market generated $367.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.Based on type, the modern electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the classic electronics segment.Based on application, the defense segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analzed in the global e-textile market report include CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES Inc.ChronolifeE.I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyINTERACTIVE WEAR AGMitsufuji CorporationMyant HealthOutlast Technologies GmbHsanSirro GmbHSchoeller Textile AGSENSING TEX, S.L.Sensoria Inc.SunstarTaiwan ENT. CO., LTD.Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.Vista Medical Ltd.Vulpés Electronics GmbHXenoma Inc.

