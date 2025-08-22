Kitchen Lighting Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031., Report

China contributed for the major share in the kitchen lighting market, accounting for highest revenue share in 2021.

The Kitchen Lighting Market Size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global kitchen lighting market was estimated at $12.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $25.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9237 By product type, the pendant lighting segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering just over half of the global kitchen lighting market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period.By channel, the online segment contributed just over half of the global kitchen lighting market share in 2021, and is projected to remain dominant by 2031. It will also display the fastest CAGR of 8.21% throughout the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global kitchen lighting market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.63% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 297 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9237 Key Benefits for StakeholderThis study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.The current global kitchen lighting market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the kitchen lighting market.The report includes the market share of key vendors and global kitchen lighting market trends.The key players profiled in the report include General ElectricHubbell Inc.Acuity Brands, Inc.Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.Osram Lighting Private LimitedSignify HoldingKichler LightingKoninklijke Philips N.V.Panasonic CorporationHavells India Ltd.𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Semiconductor Bonding Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-bonding-market-A31532 Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wide-bandgap-semiconductors-market Semiconductor IP Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-ip-market Semiconductor Foundry Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-foundry-market-A124887

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.