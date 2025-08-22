Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Market Grow at 10.7% CAGR 2029

Pharmaceutical CDMO For Formulations Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical CDMO For Formulations Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Market Size And Growth?

The market size for pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for formulations has seen exponential growth in the past few years. It's predicted to increase from $49.32 billion in 2024 to an estimated $54.73 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The historical growth is accredited to several factors including, increased pharmaceutical outsourcing, the growing complexity of drug formulations, cost-saving measures implemented by pharmaceutical enterprises, burgeoning demand for generics and biosimilars, and growth seen in small to mid-sized pharmaceutical firms.

The market size for the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for formulations is projected to experience fast-paced expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $82.15 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This progression during the forecast period can be credited to the increase in biologics and advanced therapies, the proliferation of personalized medicine, the amplified emphasis on continuous manufacturing, regulatory support for outsourcing, rising digitalization, and modernization in manufacturing. Notable trends during the forecast period encompass growth in continuous manufacturing, the inclusion of AI and machine learning in drug development, the enlargement of high-potency API (HPAPI) handling capacities, expanding adoption of biologics and intricate injectable formulations, and the increasing focus on ecologically sustainable and green manufacturing methodologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Pharmaceutical CDMO For Formulations Market?

The escalating operations in drug development and manufacturing are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for formulations market in the future. This refers to the heightened initiatives by various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical entities to conduct research, establish, and manufacture new medicinal drugs. The surge in drug development and manufacturing activities can be attributed to the increasing global requirement for new and efficacious cures, prompting organizations to amplify their development procedures and accelerate manufacturing schedules. A pharmaceutical CDMO assists such developments by devising and modifying dosage measurements, conducting stability examinations, and confirming regulatory adherence. Additionally, it manages the escalation of production, facilitating swift and cost-effective product introductions. To illustrate, as per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a trade consortium representing the pharmaceutical sector in Europe, based in Belgium, the overall pharmaceutical production in Europe hit $422,803 million (€390,000 million) in 2023, a leap from $393,857 million (€363,300 million) in 2022. Hence, the expansion in drug development and manufacturing activities is catalyzing the growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for formulations market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Lonza Group

• Catalent Inc.

• WuXi Biologics

• Samsung Biologics

• Recipharm AB

• Siegfried Holding AG

• Evonik Industries AG

• Almac Group

• Aenova Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Market?

Leading firms in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market for formulations are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions like biologic formulation platforms. The aim is to improve the stability of drugs and expedite the launch timeline for multifaceted biologic treatments. Biologic formulation platforms are special systems engineered to yield stable and efficient biologic drug formations. They meticulously adjust elements such as pH, excipients, and delivery techniques to strengthen stability, bioavailability, and safety throughout the product's lifespan. For example, in June 2025, WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization based in China, introduced WuXiHigh 2.0, an upgraded high-concentration formulation platform. The innovative platform facilitates biologic formulations with protein concentrations up to 230 mg/mL, exceeding the existing maximum of 200 mg/mL approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and cuts viscosity by up to 90% through the use of proprietary excipient combinations and high-throughput equipment. It confronts core challenges in developing high-concentration biologics, such as viscosity and aggregation, and is crafted to enhance injection efficiency, patient adherence, and manufacturing results throughout clinical and commercial phases.

How Is The Pharmaceutical CDMO For Formulations Market Segmented?

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (cdmo) for formulations market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Dosage Form: Oral Solids, Oral Liquids, Injectables, Topicals, Inhalation Products, Transdermal And Patches, Other Dosage Forms

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiology, Central Nervous System, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Oral Solids: Tablets, Capsules, Granules, Powders, Modified-Release Formulations

2) By Oral Liquids: Syrups, Suspensions, Solutions, Emulsions, Elixirs

3) By Injectables: Vials, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes, Lyophilized Injections, Injectable Emulsions

4) By Topicals: Creams, Ointments, Gels, Lotions, Foams,

5) By Inhalation Products: Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Nebulizer Solutions, Nasal Sprays, Inhalation Capsules

6) By Transdermal And Patches: Matrix Patches, Reservoir Patches, Drug-In-Adhesive Patches, Microneedle Patches, Iontophoretic Patches

7) By Other Dosage Forms: Suppositories, Ophthalmic Preparations, Buccal Tablets, Sublingual Tablets, Implants

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Market?

In the Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) For Formulations Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was identified as the dominant region in 2024. It is also projected that North America will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This report provides coverage for several regions which include, in addition to Asia-Pacific and North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

