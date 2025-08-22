Telecare Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Telecare Market Worth?

There has been a significant expansion in the telecare market size in the recent past. The market is projected to surge from $5.93 billion in 2024 to $6.53 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The historical growth can be credited to factors such as the increasing aging population, rising incidence of chronic illnesses, restricted healthcare access in rural regions, government-led remote care pilot programs, and the early incorporation of personal emergency response systems.

Anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, the telecare market size is projected to reach $9.51 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% by 2029. The growth during this period is likely to be driven by an increasing demand for aging-in-place solutions, the rise in healthcare digitization, expansion of reimbursement policies, and a growing integration of telecare within primary healthcare services, as well as an increasing requirement for real-time health monitoring. Noteworthy trends expected in this period include progress in remote monitoring technologies, incessant innovation in wearable telecare devices, research and improvements in fall detection, compatibility with smart home ecosystems, and the introduction of cloud-based telecare platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Telecare Market?

The telecare market's growth is expected to be spurred by the increasing use of remote healthcare services. These services utilize telecom technologies to deliver healthcare, thereby enabling patients to receive care from a distance, eliminating the need for them to visit medical facilities. The demand for these remote healthcare services is increasingly driven by the growing elderly population who prefer to age at home, which necessitates the need for continuous remote monitoring and assistance. The role of telecare in remote healthcare services includes real-time monitoring, managing emergencies, and facilitating communication through connected devices, ensuring care delivery without the need for physical presence. For example, as per USAFacts, a non-profit civic initiative based in the US, telehealth visits among Medicare recipients saw an astounding rise from around 5 million in April 2021 to more than 53 million in August 2022. Hence, the surge in the use of remote healthcare services solutions contributes to the growth of the telecare market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Telecare Market?

Major players in the Telecare Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Philips Healthcare

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• The Access Group Limited

• Tunstall Healthcare Group Limited

• VITAS Healthcare Corporation

• ConnectAmerica.com LLC

• Ascom Holding AG

• Resideo Technologies Inc.

• American Well Corporation

• Cera Care Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Telecare Sector?

Prominent telecare market players are working towards launching new solutions by strategically partnering with others. This aim is to improve remote monitoring capabilities and broaden their service range in response to the increasing demand for support in old age and chronic care. Strategic collaborations involve organizations joining forces, combining their resources and expert knowledge to create groundbreaking solutions and enhance service provision more efficiently. For example, in December 2024, Skyresponse AB, a tech company from Sweden, and OneCo Technologies AS, a company based in Norway that specializes in health tech solutions, collaborated to offer innovative, fully digital, cloud-based telecare solutions. These are targeted at enhancing independent living, care homes, institutions, and hospitals in both private and public sectors. The partnership merges Skyresponse's advanced alarm management platform with OneCo's expertise in electronics, automation, and telecommunications providing adaptable, affordable, and user-friendly telecare services. The initial focus of the collaboration is a remote night check-in solution incorporating KeplerVision and the Skyresponse Responder App. Norway's most prominent, private care home operator was among the first to adopt this solution.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Telecare Market Share?

The telecare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management

2) By Technology: Non Wearable, Wearable

3) By End Use: Healthcare Consumers, Healthcare Providers, Payers

Subsegments:

1) By Activity Monitoring: Motion Sensors, Bed And Chair Occupancy Sensors, Door And Window Sensors, Wearable Activity Trackers, Fall Detection Devices

2) By Remote Medication Management: Smart Pill Dispensers, Automated Medication Reminders, Mobile Medication Management Apps, Connected Inhalers, Remote Dose Monitoring Platforms

What Are The Regional Trends In The Telecare Market?

In the Telecare Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The other regions discussed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

