Tourism on members appointed to handle affairs of SA Tourism

The Minister of Tourism has in terms of section 16 (3) of the Tourism Act No. 3 of 2014, on good cause shown, arrived at a decision to dissolve the South African Tourism Board and appoint the listed persons, to manage the affairs of the South African Tourism Board until the appointment of the new Board is completed:

1. Dr. Mzamo Masito (Chairperson);

2. Ms. Kholeka Zama (Deputy Chairperson);

3. Dr. Shakir Jeeva;

4. Mr. Khomotso Brian Mosehla;

5. Ms. Siobhan Leyden; and

6. Dr. Shamilla Chettiar (Representative of the Department)

(Short profiles of the members are attached)

The term of office for the above members is effective from today, 22 August 2025.

The above members possess collective knowledge, experience and qualifications relating to the function of the South African Tourism Board. The Minister appreciates the commitment of the members to serve South African Tourism and wishes them well.

In due course, the Minister will announce the process to appoint permanent members of the South African Tourism Board in terms of section 13(3) of the Tourism Act. The nominations will be opened to all eligible individuals.

The Profiles:

Dr. Mzamo Masito, (Ph.D.)

Dr. Mzamo Masito has over 25 years’ experience in growing businesses (P&L, revenue, costs, ARPU) including growing brand visibility and brand availability. Dr. Masito who’s also passionate about education, lectured at UCT’s Commerce Faculty and at AAA School of Advertising.

Kholeka Zama

Ms Zama is a qualified Chartered Accountant CA (SA) who has obtained global exposure to multiple listed and unlisted industries working in executive and non-executive roles for over 20 years.

Dr. Shakir Jeeva (Ph.D.)

Dr. Shakir Jeeva is an entrepreneur and multi-award winning financial and investment specialist with over 10 years’ experience in providing consulting services and leading companies in various sectors including financial services and, tourism and hospitality.

Khomotso Brian Mosehla

Khomotso Brian Mosehla is a qualified Chartered Accountant CA (SA). Previous career highlights include Corporate Finance Executive management.

Siobhan Leyden

Siobhan Leyden is an admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors.

Dr Shamilla Chettiar (Ph.D.)

Dr Shamilla Chettiar is a seasoned civil servant with 24 years of work experience in the public sector, including 8 years as an Executive Manager.

Media enqueries:

Mr Aldrin Sampear - Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

Mobile: 067 138 3487

Email: asampear@tourism.gov.za

