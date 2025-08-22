Technetium-99m Market to Reach $5.74 Billion by 2029 with 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Technetium-99m Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Technetium-99m Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the Technetium-99m market size has experienced robust growth. The market is projected to increase from $4.52 billion in 2024 to $4.75 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Factors such as the expanding uses of nuclear medicine, growing demand for cancer and cardiac diagnostics, heightened reliance on molybdenum-99 supply, amplified demand for radiopharmaceuticals, and increased utilization of imaging in clinical trials contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market for technetium-99m is projected to experience continuous expansion over the forthcoming years, escalating to a value of $5.74 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.9%. This market growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the growth of nuclear imaging capacities, a climbing elderly population, an increased rate of diagnostics, a rising number of cancer incidences, and the growing implementation of hybrid imaging systems. Key trends to look out for during this forecast period include the evolution of sustainable isotope technologies, the emergence of non-reactor-based production, progress in radiopharmaceutical technology, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, and breakthrough innovations in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Technetium-99m Market?

The technetium-99m market is expected to flourish due to the growing need for diagnostic imaging procedures. These procedures are medical methods employed to generate visual portrayals of the body's internal structures, aiding healthcare professionals in identifying and occasionally directing treatment for various health issues. The escalating demand for these procedures stems from the climbing prevalence of chronic illnesses that warrant prompt and accurate diagnosis. Technetium-99m augments these procedures by enabling doctors to precisely observe the function of organs and tissues using its radioactive properties to generate comprehensive images in nuclear medicine scans. For instance, data from the National Health Service (NHS) England, a governmental department in the UK, reveals that in the year leading up to March 2023, a total of 45.0 million imaging tests took place in England. This figure represents a 2.2% growth from the 44.0 million tests conducted the preceding year. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for diagnostic imaging procedures is fuelling the expansion of the technetium-99m market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Technetium-99m Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Technetium-99m Market?

Key players in the technetium-99m market are putting their focus toward creating novel solutions such as high-tech radiopharmaceutical imaging agents. This initiative is aimed at improving the precision and availability of diagnostic imaging processes for intricate health issues. The term advanced radiopharmaceutical imaging agents is used for unique compounds that are labeled with radioactive elements. These compounds aid medical professionals in visualizing the human body's interior via imaging procedures. An example of this is the awarding of Fast Track Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to Serac Healthcare Limited, a UK-based clinical radiopharmaceutical firm, in June 2024 for 99mTc-maraciclatide. The latter is an innovative SPECT-CT imaging agent for the detection and diagnosis of superficial peritoneal endometriosis in women aged 16 and above. As a technetium-99m-labeled targeted peptide imaging agent, 99mTc-maraciclatide attaches to integrins in endometriosis lesions, allowing for clear identification of disease locations during SPECT-CT scans. The agent represents a safer, non-invasive diagnostic substitute to laparoscopic procedures, making diagnosing suspected endometriosis more available for women. It takes advantage of the optimal imaging characteristics of technetium-99m, such as appropriate half-life and gamma radiation emission power, to produce superior diagnostic images while reducing radiation exposure for patients. This ground-breaking solution is anticipated to increase diagnostic precision, simplify treatment choices in managing endometriosis, and broaden the clinical uses of technetium-99m-based imaging in women's health.

How Is The Technetium-99m Market Segmented?

The technetium-99m market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Radiopharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Kits, Generators

2) By Formulation Type: Liquid, Solid, Freeze-Dried

3) By Application: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Imaging, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Research Laboratories, Specialized Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Radiopharmaceuticals: Sestamibi, Tetrofosmin, Sulfur Colloid, MAA (Macroaggregated Albumin), DTPA (Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic Acid), Others

2) By Diagnostic Kits: Cardiac Imaging Kits, Bone Imaging Kits, Renal Imaging Kits, Hepatobiliary Imaging Kits, Pulmonary Imaging Kits, Others

3) By Generators: Hospital-Based Generators, Centralized Radiopharmacy Generators

View the full technetium-99m market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technetium-99m-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Technetium-99m Market?

In the Technetium-99m Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the most significant region in the technetium-99m market for the year 2024. The anticipated fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific. This report incorporates distinct regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

