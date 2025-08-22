Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Market to Reach $3.11 Billion by 2029 with 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the surgical polypropylene mesh market size has been expanding robustly. The market which was worth $2.29 billion in 2024 is forecasted to grow to $2.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The spike in growth during the historic period can be linked to factors such as an increase in the occurrence of hernia, a surging aging population, a rise in surgical procedures, the adoption of synthetic mesh in conventional surgery, and escalating rates of post-operative complications.

In the coming years, the surgical polypropylene mesh market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a market size of $3.11 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be associated with several factors such as the surge in demand for minimally invasive hernia repair procedures, increased need for durable and lightweight mesh, broader reimbursement policies for hernia repair, an amplified emphasis on patient-specific solutions, and escalating instances of abdominal wall reconstruction. Noteworthy trends predicted for the forecast period encompass advancements in mesh design technology, the creation of bio-compatible and hybrid meshes, enhanced research and development in surgical materials, progress in coating and absorption methodologies, and the augmented application of 3D printing customized mesh.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Market?

A rise in hernia occurrences is predicted to contribute to the expansion of the surgical polypropylene mesh market over time. A hernia is a health issue where an internal organ or tissue bulges through a weak point in the muscle or connective tissue surrounding it, often leading to apparent protrusions and discomfort. This increase in hernia incidences is attributed to the worldwide growth in obesity, resulting in added pressure on the abdominal walls. This condition leads to increased susceptibility to hernias as inactive lifestyles and processed food intake continue to increase. The role of surgical polypropylene mesh is to address hernia by providing dependable, biocompatible mesh implants to strengthen the weakened tissue and promote successful long-term repairs. For example, in April 2025, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an agency run by the U.S. government, expects the total number of hernia cases to grow from 2,764,122 in 2022 to 3,309,718 by 2050. This represents a 19.7% increase and an average yearly growth rate of 0.64%. Thus, the growth of the surgical polypropylene mesh market is fueled by the rising incidence of hernias.

Which Players Dominate The Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

• Coloplast A/S

• B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

• Sutumed Corporation

• Sutures.be SMI

• ATEX Technologies Inc.

• Boz Tibbi Anonim Sirketi

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Market?

Major corporations in the surgical polypropylene mesh sector are prioritizing the receipt of regulatory approvals to guarantee their offerings meet rigorous safety and quality criteria. This refers to formal permissions given by governmental organizations or regulatory authorities, ensuring a product's compliance with necessary safety, quality, and performance benchmarks before it is marketed, sold, or utilized in medical procedures. For example, in April 2022, Ariste Medical, LLC, an American firm developing drug-eluting surgical implants, acquired Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) authorization for their forward-thinking drug-embedded synthetic hernia mesh. This innovative mesh, designed to minimize microbial settlement during hernia repair surgeries, is made from polypropylene and is infused with the antibiotics minocycline and rifampin. It aims to combat common post-surgical infection causes like MRSA and E. coli. With infection rates varying between 8% and 40%, ventral hernia repair, a common surgical procedure in the US, often results in expensive repeat surgeries and complications for patients.

How Is The Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Market Segmented?

The surgical polypropylene mesh market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Mesh: Monofilament Mesh, Multifilament Mesh, Composite Mesh

2) By Material Type: Non Absorbable Mesh, Absorbable Mesh

3) By Coating Type: Non Coated Mesh, Coated Mesh

4) By Application: Hernia Repair, Pelvic Floor Repair, Abdominal Surgery, Cardiac Surgery

5) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Monofilament Mesh: Lightweight Monofilament Mesh, Heavyweight Monofilament Mesh, Macroporous Monofilament Mesh, Microporous Monofilament Mesh

2) By Multifilament Mesh: Knitted Multifilament Mesh, Braided Multifilament Mesh, Partially Absorbable Multifilament Mesh, Non-Absorbable Multifilament Mesh

3) By Composite Mesh: Polypropylene With Absorbable Barrier, Polypropylene With Non-Absorbable Barrier, Polypropylene With Collagen-Coated Layer, Dual-Layer Composite Mesh

View the full surgical polypropylene mesh market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-polypropylene-mesh-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Market?

In the Surgical Polypropylene Mesh Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. However, it is anticipated that the rapidly growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecasted period. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

