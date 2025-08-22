Surgical Mesh Implants Market to Exceed US $5.13 Billion by 2029, with 0% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Surgical Mesh Implants Market From 2024 To 2029?

The surgical mesh implants market size has seen robust growth lately. The sector will expand from a value of $3.71 billion in 2024 to reach a higher valuation of $3.97 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This significant growth witnessed during the historic period can be credited to factors like the rising instances of hernia and pelvic organ prolapse, greater demand for procedures that are minimally invasive, increasing knowledge about the advantages of surgical meshes, an aging population that is more susceptible to soft tissue injuries, and growing advancements in the technology of mesh materials.

The market size for surgical mesh implants is set to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, projected to reach $5.13 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The increment in the estimated period can be credited to factors such as increased adoption of bioabsorbable and composite meshes, amplified investments towards research and development, a growing inclination for outpatient and ambulatory surgeries, escalated demand in emergent markets, and a surge in regulatory approvals for innovative mesh products. The forecast period holds several key trends including the technological progression in bioabsorbable mesh, advanced composite and hybrid mesh innovations, enhancements in minimally invasive surgical methods, progress in antibacterial and anti-adhesive coatings, and creative strides in smart and sensor-integrated surgical meshes.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Surgical Mesh Implants Market?

The surgical mesh implants market is poised for expansion due to the growing number of hernia cases. Hernia is a medical condition where tissue or an organ protrudes through a feeble point in the nearby muscle or connective tissue. The surge in hernia cases can be attributed to the elderly population who have weakened abdominal muscles and additional health issues, making them more prone to hernias. Surgical mesh implants are effectively used to tackle hernia instances by offering extra support to the impaired or weakened tissue, hence, reducing the likelihood of subsequent occurrences, and speeding up the healing process. As per a report by Eurostat, a government agency located in Luxembourg, in July 2024, repair procedures for inguinal hernia occurred between 142 and 231 times per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, while a significantly higher rate of 273.2 per 100,000 inhabitants was reported in Austria. Consequently, the escalating number of hernia cases is fuelling the growth of the surgical mesh implants market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Surgical Mesh Implants Market?

Major players in the Surgical Mesh Implants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

• Cook Medical

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Ethicon Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

What Are The Top Trends In The Surgical Mesh Implants Industry?

Leading firms in the surgical mesh implants market are making progress with innovative technology such as fully bioabsorbable designs. The aim is to improve patient results, cut down on long-term issues, and cater to the increasing demand for temporary implant solutions. Fully bioabsorbable designs imply implantable meshes made from substances that naturally disintegrate and are absorbed by the human body over time, hence removing the requirement for permanent implants. For example, in April of 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company, an American medication corporation, declared that they have got 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their Phasix ST Umbilical Hernia Patch. This product is now available in the U.S. market and stands out as the first and only entirely absorbable hernia mesh specially designed for umbilical hernia repair. Composed of a bioabsorbable polymer, this patch gradually dissolves in the body, thus avoiding the need for lasting implants. This introduction marks substantial advancements in soft tissue repair, simultaneously considering clinical needs and patient inclination for temporary mesh solutions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Surgical Mesh Implants Market Segments

The surgical mesh implants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Absorbable Surgical Mesh, Absorbable Surgical Mesh, Other Types

2) By Surgical Procedure Type: Laparoscopic Surgery, Open Surgery, Robotic-assisted Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery

3) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyester, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Other Materials

4) By Application: Hernia Repair, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Repair, Other Surgical Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialized Clinics, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Absorbable Surgical Mesh: Polypropylene Mesh, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Mesh, Polyester Mesh, Composite Mesh

2) By Absorbable Surgical Mesh: Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Mesh, Polylactic Acid (PLA) Mesh, Polyglycolide-co-lactide (PGLA) Mesh, Poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB) Mesh

3) By Other Types: Biologic Mesh, Hybrid Mesh, Coated/Barrier Mesh, 3D-printed Mesh

Which Regions Are Dominating The Surgical Mesh Implants Market Landscape?

In the Surgical Mesh Implants Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated the market in 2024. Looking ahead, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses several regions, namely the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

