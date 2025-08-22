Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past several years, the market size for refurbished dental equipment and servicing has shown significant growth. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%, the market is expected to expand from $0.76 billion in 2024 to $0.83 billion in 2025. This development during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the rising amount of small and independent dental practices, an increase in oral health screening initiatives, the upsurge in dental education, surge in sales of reconditioned digital diagnostic tools, and the escalating demand for mobile dental clinics.

In the coming years, the market for refurbished dental equipment and maintenance is anticipated to witness considerable growth, reaching $1.15 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be associated with the growing elderly population, increased healthcare spending, a rise in the acceptance of refurbished medical devices, the swelling number of dental clinics, and growth in dental tourism. Top trends for the forecast period will feature advancements in refurbishment technology, superior integration of sterilization and hygiene, innovations in digital dental equipment, the use of AI in dental diagnostics, and progress in sustainable packaging and logistics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market?

The increasing cases of dental ailments are expected to stimulate the expansion of the refurbished dental equipment and maintenance market. Dental ailments are diseases that affect the teeth, gums, and other oral tissues, such as tooth decay and gum disease. The increase in dental diseases primarily results from heightened sugar and processed food consumption, which causes plaque buildup and acid generation, leading to tooth decay and gum issues. Refurbished dental equipment and maintenance contribute to dental disease management by offering affordable access to crucial diagnostic and treatment instruments, in turn enhancing care provision and improving patient results. As an illustration, the British Dental Association highlighted in March 2023 that tooth decay prevalence among 5-year-olds stood at 35.1% in less affluent areas and 13.5% in wealthier regions in 2022, indicating a 21.6% difference in oral health. Hence, the escalating prevalence of dental diseases is bolstering the refurbished dental equipment and maintenance market. The escalation in healthcare costs also fuels the market's growth due to the rising demand for budget-friendly medical infrastructure. Healthcare expenditure includes total expenditure on medical services, healthcare products, and public health initiatives in a country or region. Healthcare costs are escalating due to the increasing chronic disease burden, as managing persistent conditions requires ongoing treatment, diagnostic tests, and monitoring, thus driving up overall healthcare costs. Increased healthcare expenditure promotes cost-efficient solutions, leading dental clinics to purchase refurbished equipment and maintenance services to balance budgets whilst maintaining quality care standards. For instance, the American Medical Association indicated in April 2025 that health expenditure in the U.S. increased by 7.5% to hit $4.9 trillion in 2023, translating to $14,570 per individual, marking an appreciable rise compared to 2022's 4.6% growth. Therefore, the escalating healthcare costs are stimulating the refurbished dental equipment and maintenance market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Henry Schein Inc.

• DentalEZ Inc.

• DuraPro Health

• Aseptico Inc.

• Renew Digital LLC

• Independent Dental Inc.

• A & K Dental Equipment

• Capital Dental Equipment

• Dental Equipment Liquidators Inc.

• SPS Dental Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market?

A prevalent trend among leading companies in the refurbished dental equipment and maintenance market involves the creation of innovative programs like smart start programs. These programs aim to improve the customer onboarding process, guarantee peak device performance from the outset, and offer in-depth training and supporting resources for effective incorporation into dental facilities. Smart Start programs are onboarding systems guided by expert advice and training, helping dental practices smoothly install and manage refurbished equipment. For example, A-dec Inc., a dental equipment company based in the US, stepped into this trend by unveiling their certified pre-owned equipment program in February 2024. The program offers dental practices the opportunity to acquire certified, restored A-dec equipment straight from authorized sellers. It highlights a thorough multi-point assessment and reconditioning process carried out by A-dec technicians. They replace parts susceptible to substantial wear with new, genuine parts to ensure durability and dependability. Every certified device comes with fresh upholstery in various color options, backed by a three-year parts warranty and unlimited access to A-dec's customer service and support.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market Growth

The refurbished dental equipment and maintenance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Specialized Dental Equipment, Intraoral Cameras, Chairside Computer-Aided Design Or Computer-Aided Manufacturing Systems, 3D Imaging Systems, Surgical Microscopes, Dental Lasers, Endodontic Equipment, Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Systems, Other Products

2) By Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Emergency Repairs, Routine Check-Ups

3) By Application: Dental Chairs, X-Ray Machines, Ultrasonic Scalers, Suction Units

4) By End User: Hospitals, Independent Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Specialized Dental Equipment: Operatory Lights, Dental Chairs and Stools, Delivery Systems, Cuspidors, Compressors and Vacuum Systems

2) By Intraoral Cameras: Universal Serial Bus Intraoral Cameras, Wireless Intraoral Cameras, Handheld Intraoral Cameras, High Definition Intraoral Cameras, Autofocus Intraoral Cameras

3) By Chairside Computer-Aided Design or Computer-Aided Manufacturing Systems: Scanners, Milling Machines, Design Software, Integrated Workstations

4) By 3D Imaging Systems: Intraoral Three-Dimensional Scanners, Extraoral Three-Dimensional Scanners, Three-Dimensional Facial Scanners, Optical Impression Systems

5) By Surgical Microscopes: Floor-Mounted Microscopes, Wall-Mounted Microscopes, Ceiling-Mounted Microscopes, Tabletop Microscopes

6) By Dental Lasers: Diode Lasers, Carbon Dioxide Lasers, Erbium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers, Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers, Soft Tissue Lasers, Hard Tissue Lasers

7) By Endodontic Equipment: Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Obturation Units, Rotary Endodontic Systems, Irrigation Devices

8) By Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems: Standalone Cone Beam Computed Tomography Units, Integrated Cone Beam Computed Tomography with Panoramic X-ray, Mobile Cone Beam Computed Tomography Units, Medium and Large Field-of-View Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems

9) By Systems: Refurbished Dental Radiology Systems, Refurbished Dental Laser Systems, Refurbished Dental Chairs and Delivery Systems, Refurbished Dental Suction and Compressor Systems, Refurbished Sterilization and Infection Control Systems, Refurbished Digital Imaging and Sensor Systems, Refurbished Dental Milling Systems

10) By Other Products: Autoclaves and Sterilizers, Ultrasonic Cleaners, Amalgamators, High-Speed and Low-Speed Handpieces, Suction Units, X-ray Film Processors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Refurbished Dental Equipment And Maintenance Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global market for refurbished dental equipment and maintenance. The report on this market encompasses various regions which include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and details their projected growth scenarios.

