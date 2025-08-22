The Business Research Company

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

It will grow to $6.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

How Big Is The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market In 2025?

The market for over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears has been experiencing significant growth in the past years. The market value is predicted to rise from $4.66 billion in 2024 to $4.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Reasons for the market expansion during the historical period include a heightened occurrence of dry eye syndrome, an increased exposure to screens amongst working professionals, a growing knowledge of eye health, an increase in the aging population suffering from eye conditions, and the enhanced availability of eye care products on the retail market.

The market size of over-the-counter artificial tears is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The market is projected to inflate to a value of $6.19 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) approximating 5.8%. The growth expected during the forecast period may be ascribed to factors such as increased demand for formulations without preservatives, surging usage of electronic devices by youngsters, rising inclination towards self-administered eye treatments, growth in online pharmacy ventures, and escalating cases of allergy-induced eye dryness. Noteworthy trends that are expected during the forecast period are advancements in tear formulation technology, product innovations incorporating hyaluronic acid and lipids, creation of eco-friendly packaging solutions, research and development in non-medicinal eye lubrication and the inclusion of intelligent dispensers and dosage systems.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market?

The growth of the over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears market is anticipated to surge due to the escalating occurrence of eye diseases. Eye diseases impair the standard function or structure of the eye, which if left uncured, can lead to vision issues or even sight loss. The rise in eye disease incidence is attributed to the aging population, who are more susceptible to vision impairments, thereby necessitating more sophisticated eye care solutions. OTC artificial tears responding to this demand, offer relief from dryness, lessen irritations, and protect the surface of the eye, thereby making the eyes more comfortable. In September 2023, a report by the Association of Optometrists, a representative organization based in the UK, stated that England had 22,552 new cases of vision impairment certification in 2022, comprised of 1,344 cases of diabetic eye disease, 3,614 related to glaucoma, and 10,865 associated with age-related macular degeneration. Consequently, this rise in eye disease incidence contributes to the growth of the OTC artificial tears market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market?

Major players in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Alcon Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• CooperVision Inc.

• Cipla Limited

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the over-the-counter artificial tears market are concentrating on creating innovative preservative-free compounds, including lipid layer stabilization formulas, to supply effective and enduring relief. The stabilization of the lipid layer involves fortifying the tear film's outer oily layer to slow down tear evaporation and sustain eye moisture. For example, in February 2025, Switzerland-based eye care firm, Alcon Inc., introduced SYSTANE PRO Preservative-Free (PF), an over-the-counter artificial tear product with a multi-action formula to hydrate, restore, and protect dry eyes. The novel multi-dose, preservative-free design incorporates hyaluronate, nano-lipids, and HP-Guar, functioning collaboratively to offer deep hydration, recover tear film stability, and shield the ocular surface. This gives prolonged relief for all dry eye variations, reducing irritation even when used frequently.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market

The over-the-counter (otc) artificial tears market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cellulose Derived Tears, Glycerin Derived Tears, Oil-Based Emulsion Tears, Polyethylene Glycol

2) By Container Type: Plastic Single Dose Container, Plastic Multi-Dose Container, Other Container Types

3) By Formulation: Preservative Based, Non-Preservative Based

4) By Application: Dry Eye Syndrome, Allergies, Infections, Ultraviolet (UV) And Blue Light Protection, Contact Lens Moisture Retention, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store And Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Cellulose Derived Tears: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), Hypromellose

2) By Glycerin Derived Tears: Pure Glycerin Formulations, Glycerin with Additional Lubricants, Glycerin Combined with Electrolytes

3) By Oil-Based Emulsion Tears: Mineral Oil Based, Castor Oil Based, Safflower Oil Based, Flaxseed Oil Based

4) By Polyethylene Glycol: Polyethylene Glycol 400, Polyethylene Glycol 800, Polyethylene Glycol with Propylene Glycol

Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Market - Regional Insights

In the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Artificial Tears Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

