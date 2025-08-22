Low Calorie Snacks Market Set to Reach $24,117.4 Million by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 12.3%

Low Calorie Snacks Market

Growth in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture and lifestyle of people in emerging markets drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Low calorie snacks market size was generated $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.Growth in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture and lifestyle of people in emerging markets drive the growth of the global low calorie snacks market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and high cost of production of organic foods hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers to buy premium and environment friendly products create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11854 The low calorie snacks market is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in awareness about health, increase in demand for convenience food and change in culture and lifestyle of emerging Asian Market.Supermarkets and hypermarkets will remain the main sales channels for sweet and savory snacks for the near future. However, as a newly-emerging retail channel that is seeing rapid growth, internet retailing is predicted to play a more important role. As a result of brand-building efforts and the establishment of logistics systems, key business-to-consumer online retailers such as yihaodian and Tmall have become more popular among domestic consumers. Internet retailing is also able to provide consumers in lower-tier cities with easier access to newly-launched sweet and savory snacks. The greatest potential threat to the growth of sweet and savory snacks will be consumers’ concern regarding food safety.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-snacks-market/purchase-options The factors such as consumer preference for healthier low calorie snacks products, change in culture & lifestyle of the emerging Asian market, and increase in demand for convenience foods are impacting the growth of the low calorie snacks market. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, due to increase in population, rise in urbanization, and introduction of healthier bakery alternatives at reasonable costs.Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global low calorie snacks industry , and will continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in consumption of food & beverages. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, owing to changes in consumer work and life styles, which has encouraged people in the region to start eating out more frequently.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11854 Leading market playersArcher Daniels Midland CompanyCargillIncorporatedConagra Brands, Inc.DanoneGeneral Mills, Inc.Hain CelestialIngredion IncorporatedMondelez InternationalNestle S. AThe Kraft Heinz Company.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Kefir Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kefir-market Plant-based Food Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-food-ingredients-market-A15006 Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-ice-cream-market-A12446

