Sterile Injectables CDMO Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 0% Through 2025-2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sterile Injectables CDMO Market?

In the past few years, the market size of the sterile injectables CDMO has seen significant growth. It is projected that this market will expand from $6.01 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $6.65 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the historic period is largely due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a rise in self-injection and home-based injectables, enhanced government funding towards domestic sterile manufacturing, the growth of virtual pharma companies that depend on CDMOs, and the development of treatment options for rare diseases.

The forecast for the sterile injectables CDMO market size anticipates a rapid expansion in the coming years, with a projection to reach $9.89 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth during the forecast period is credited to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the elderly population, soaring global demand for biologics and biosimilars, the increased use of monoclonal antibodies and the expansion of vaccination programs worldwide. Future trends influencing this growth include advancements in aseptic processing and fill-finish technologies, the utilization of isolators and restricted access barrier systems, automation and robotics within the sterile injectable manufacturing sector, enhanced lyophilization methods, and the integration of digital and real-time monitoring to enhance production efficiency.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sterile Injectables CDMO Market?

The surge in the demand for biologics and biosimilars is projected to fuel the advancement of the sterile injectables CDMO market. Biologics are drugs developed from living cells or organisms specifically designed to target disease components, while biosimilars are almost exact replicas of approved biologics that meet them in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy. The demand for these innovative therapies is growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and intricate health conditions, as they offer more precise and effective treatment options than conventional medications. The need for biologics and biosimilars leads to a higher reliance on sterile injectables CDMO services. This is because these treatments are typically given via injection and necessitate well-maintained sterile environments to ensure safety, quality, and compliance with regulations. For example, Cardinal Health, a US-based healthcare company, reported that the United States had healthcare expenditures worth $4.5 trillion in 2022. Out of this, biologics constituted $252 billion, showing an increase compared to the $4.3 trillion recorded in 2021. Therefore, the escalating demand for biologics and biosimilars is a key factor propelling the growth of the sterile injectables CDMO market.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sterile Injectables CDMO Industry?

Leading entities engaged in the sterile injectables CDMO sector are orienting their focus toward the creation of innovative solutions such as automated aseptic filling systems. Their goal is to bolster sterility assurance and curtail manual interference. Automated aseptic filling systems, specialized machinery used for filling sterile biological or pharmaceutical products into containers in a controlled environment, operate with the primary aim of reducing contamination by limiting human participation. To illustrate, Amaran Biotech, a biotechnology organization based in Taiwan, unveiled the fully automated robotic aseptic filling line, Vanrx SA25, in July 2022. This automated line is designed specifically for the sterile processing of advanced biopharmaceuticals such as protein-based therapies, antibody treatments, and nanoparticle medicines. The Cytiva Vanrx SA25 system, integrated into the line, deploys robotic technology inside a gloveless isolator to ensure sterility throughout the production line. Minimizing manual handling not only reduces contamination but also preserves the sterility of injectable products. The system is versatile, compatible with several varieties of sterile injectable containers, and complies with key international regulatory standards namely those from the FDA, EMA, PIC/S, and ISPE.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sterile Injectables CDMO Market Report?

The sterile injectables cdmo market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecule

2) By Service: Formulation Development, Analytical And Testing Services, Manufacturing, Packaging, Storage, Other Services

3) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous (SC), Intravenous (IV), Intramuscular (IM), Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Diseases, Infectious Disorders, Musculoskeletal Diseases, Hormonal Diseases, Other Therapeutic Areas

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Small Molecule: Solutions, Suspensions, Lyophilized Injectables, Emulsions, Reconstitutable Powders

2) By Large Molecule: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Peptides And Proteins, Vaccines, Cell And Gene Therapies, Insulins And Biosimilars

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sterile Injectables CDMO Market?

In the Sterile Injectables CDMO Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

