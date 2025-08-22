Online registration for the subscription of Year of the Horse commemorative coins starting next Monday (25 August)

MACAU, August 22 - The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) will be launching 2026 Year of the Horse commemorative coins and online registration for the subscription will start on next Monday (25 August 2025).

The obverse design of 2026 Year of the Horse commemorative coins features the outline of the Chinese Zodiac sign, portrayed with a vibrant display of the distinctive Portuguese-inspired patterned tiles. The reverse design features the World Heritage Site of Macao, Cathedral, in a bottom-up perspective presentation, sculpted in the latest angular high relief minting technique. The Year of the Horse commemorative coins comprise a 1 oz and a 5 oz Silver Proof coin as well as a 0.5 oz Gold Proof coin. The selling price of the coins is MOP1,450, MOP8,500 and MOP18,500 respectively.

Holders of Macao SAR resident identity card, and who are aged 18 or above, can register online for subscription of the said coins via AMCM webpage (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) from 9:00am on 25 August 2025 until 6:00pm on 12 September 2025. During the mentioned period, a service counter will be set up at the lobby of AMCM to provide registration service for those who require assistance.

Each subscriber can only conduct a single subscription. In the event of oversubscription, the allotment for each type of commemorative coins will be determined by computer balloting. Ballot results will be communicated via SMS messages on 19 September 2025. Subscribers can also browse the ballot results on AMCM webpage from that day onwards.

Subscribers or their representatives should make the full payment for the allocated commemorative coins between 22 September 2025 and 10 October 2025, by online payment through AMCM webpage or BNU online banking, or by bringing along the photocopy of the Macao SAR resident identity card of the successful subscribers and make payments at the branches of Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A.. It is expected that the commemorative coins will be available for pick-up starting from first quarter of 2026 onwards. For further details relating to the online registration and subscription procedures, please refer to our webpage or call 28565071 / 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase Gold or Silver Proof coins of the current Lunar Commemorative Coin Series and Lunar New Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) that were previously launched by AMCM, may refer to our Online service system of commemorative coins (https://cors.amcm.gov.mo/coins-public?language=en) for details.