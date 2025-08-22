Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of therapeutics for primary biliary cholangitis has seen a swift expansion. Forecasts show growth from $0.89 billion in 2024 to $1.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The substantial growth in the historical period can be linked to the heightened awareness about autoimmune liver conditions, increasing validation through clinical trials that supports the expansion in liver function tests, more investments pouring into research in hepatology, and the escalating occurrence of autoimmune ailments.

The market for therapeutics for primary biliary cholangitis is predicted to undergo swift expansion in the coming years. Its growth is forecasted to reach $1.64 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.9%. The surge in its anticipated period can be accredited to the rising preference for secondary course treatments, an escalating drug pipeline, the emergence of combined therapeutic regimens, broader access globally to diagnostic services and specialized healthcare, along with the expansion in patient support and education efforts. The future market trends are likely to include individualized treatment plans, increased role of second-line treatments, emphasis on non-invasive biological markers, prioritizing symptom management, and adoption of real-world evidence (RWE) based strategies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market?

The escalating occurrence of liver diseases is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market. Liver diseases include a variety of conditions that undermine the regular performance of the liver, typically resulting in inflammation, scarring, or liver failure. Higher rates of liver diseases are attributed to increased alcohol consumption, as an excessive intake can harm liver cells, leading to inflammation and chronic liver conditions. Primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics are essential in managing these liver diseases by focusing on bile duct inflammation, decelerating disease advancement, and maintaining liver functionality. They boost patients' outcomes by alleviating symptoms, improving life quality, and postponing the necessity for liver transplantation. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US government agency, reported that in March 2022, deaths from chronic liver diseases in Texas jumped to 5,079 from 4,930 in 2021. Consequently, the growing occurrence of liver diseases is facilitating the expansion of the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Parvus Therapeutics

• Novartis AG

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Viatris Inc.

• Ipsen Pharma

• Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Sector?

Major players in the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market are concentrating on the creation and authorization of cutting-edge products, including peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonists, which enhance bile acid metabolism and hinder disease advancement in patients. Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonists are medications that trigger the PPAR proteins needed for managing genes associated with metabolism, inflammation, and energy balance. For example, Gilead Sciences Inc., a pharmaceutical firm headquartered in the United States, acquired accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2024 for Livdelzi (seladelpar). This medication is intended for adults suffering from primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) who responded inadequately to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) or cannot endure UDCA. Livdelzi (seladelpar) is an oral, selective PPARδ agonist that functions by stimulating the PPARδ receptor to control genes needed for reducing liver inflammation, enhancing bile acid metabolism and impeding disease advancement in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market Share?

The primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug: Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Obeticholic Acid, Other Drugs

2) By Mechanism Of Action (MOA): Receptor Agonist, Receptor Modulator, Enzyme Activator, Enzyme Inhibitor, Other Mechanisms Of Action

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store And Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By Use: Human, Veterinary

Subsegments:

1) By Ursodeoxycholic Acid: Branded Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Generic Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Combination Therapies With Ursodeoxycholic Acid

2) By Obeticholic Acid: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy, Branded Obeticholic Acid

3) By Other Drugs: Fibrates, Budesonide, Immunosuppressants, Investigational Drugs Or Pipeline Candidates

What Are The Regional Trends In The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market was dominated by North America. However, the fastest projected growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses data from the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

