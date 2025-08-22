Neurointerventional Devices Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.2% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neurointerventional Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Neurointerventional Devices Market In 2025?

The market size of neurointerventional devices has been witnessing robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $2.57 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historical growth can be credited to increased cognizance of timely diagnosis, a rising count of dedicated neurointerventional centers, a growing incidence of lifestyle-related ailments such as high blood pressure and diabetes, an elevated demand for better patient results, and bolstered support from both private and public health entities.

In the foreseeable future, a significant expansion is projected in the neurointerventional devices market. By 2029, the valuation of the market is anticipated to reach $3.65 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the increasing preference for image-guided surgeries, escalated investment in neurovascular research, a surge in the approval of innovative neurointerventional products, growing collaborations and acquisitions amongst device producers, and an increased demand for personalized treatment methods. Key trends for the aforementioned period include advancements in robot-assisted neurointerventions, innovations in stent and catheter design, integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic imaging, implementation of augmented reality into surgical planning, and cutting-edge developments in embolization and thrombectomy techniques.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Neurointerventional Devices Market?

The growth of the neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating prevalence of neurological disorders. Such conditions, affecting the brain, spinal cord, or nerves, interfere with regular bodily functions. The surge in neurological disorders can be attributed to the aging worldwide population, given that the risk of neurodegenerative diseases elevates with age due to the natural deterioration of brain function and cellular repair. Neurointerventional devices offer an advantage by facilitating minimally invasive methods for diagnosing and treating conditions like brain aneurysms, strokes, and vascular malformations. This not only minimizes risk and recovery time, but also enhances patient results. In 2022, for example, the Alzheimer's Association, a voluntary health organization based in the US, reported that 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and above were diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia, a figure that rose to 6.9 million in 2024. Hence, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is stimulating the expansion of the neurointerventional devices market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Neurointerventional Devices Market?

Major players in the Neurointerventional Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Terumo Corporation

• Kaneka Corporation

• Cook Medical LLC

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Merit Medical Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Neurointerventional Devices Industry?

Leading entities in the neurointerventional devices market are channeling their efforts towards the advancement of technology like AI-supported navigation systems. The objective is to increase procedural accuracy, reduce the time taken during an intervention, and enhance patient results in intricate neurovascular therapies. AI-supported navigation systems are state-of-the-art technologies that utilize AI algorithms to guide real-time neurointerventional procedures. These systems assess medical imaging data to provide superior visualization, automated path delineation, and aid in precisely steering devices through complicated brain vasculature. This, in turn, enhances accuracy, trims down the time taken in the procedure, and minimizes potential risks. For example, in October 2022, Medtronic plc, a healthcare technology company based in Ireland, introduced the Medtronic Neurovascular Co Lab Platform. This platform aims to speed up innovation in the treatment of stroke. It encourages cooperation between startups, physicians, and institutions by providing a constant virtual gateway for idea-sharing. These ideas are examined and promoted through the resources, funding, and networks provided by Medtronic. This swift development of promising neurovascular solutions aims to enhance patient results.

What Segments Are Covered In The Neurointerventional Devices Market Report?

The neurointerventional devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Embolic Coils, Carotid Stents, Intracranial Stents, Neurovascular Thrombectomy, Embolic Protection Device, Flow Diverters Device, Intrasaccular Device, Other Products

2) By Indication: Brain Aneurysm, Stroke, Other Indications

3) By Technique: Neurothrombectomy Procedure, Cerebral Angiography, Stenting, Coiling Procedures, Flow Disruption

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Embolic Coils: Bare Platinum Coils, Coated Or Modified Coils, Complex-Shaped Coils, Detachable Coils

2) By Carotid Stents: Open-Cell Stents, Closed-Cell Stents, Hybrid-Cell Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents

3) By Intracranial Stents: Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents

4) By Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices: Stent Retrievers, Aspiration Catheters, Combined Thrombectomy Systems

5) By Embolic Protection Devices: Distal Filters, Proximal Occlusion Devices, Distal Occlusion Devices

6) By Flow Diverters Devices: Braided Flow Diverters, Dual-Layer Flow Diverters, Coated Flow Diverters

7) By Intrasaccular Devices: Woven Mesh Implants, Expandable Mesh Baskets, Flow Disrupting Implants

8) By Other Products: Microcatheters, Guidewires, Balloon Catheters, Distal Access Catheters

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Neurointerventional Devices Market?

In the 2025 Neurointerventional Devices Global Market Report, North America stood as the leading region from the preceding year with expected growth. The report encompasses diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

