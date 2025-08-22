Hamilton Fire Department to lift ban on Open Air Burning

HAMILTON, ON – The Hamilton Fire Department will be lifting the ban on open air burning previously issued on August 12, 2025, as of August 21, 2025 at 12 pm. The Hamilton Fire Department continually monitors and evaluates climatic and environmental conditions that could pose an elevated risk to fire and life-safety. Given the current forecasted change in weather conditions with an increase in precipitation, the risk of fire due to open air burning has now reduced.

All property owners who hold a valid Open Air Burn Permit may resume open air burning and are reminded that the burning must be conducted in accordance the guidelines provided with the permit.

Burn Permits can only be issued for properties that are located within the rural areas of the City, as designated under the Official Plan for the City of Hamilton. No open air burning is permitted in urban-designated areas.

Hamilton Fire Department will continue to monitor weather patterns and fire risk levels.

Residents may also visit www.hamilton.ca/fire for more information or follow the Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) on X

The Hamilton Fire Department would like to thank all residents for their co-operation during this ban.