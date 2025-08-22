Governor Newsom signs ‘Election Rigging Response Act’ legislative package; Gives people power to push back on Trump’s attempts to shred democracy

“California will not be a bystander to Trump’s power grab,” said Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas). “We are acting to defend our state from his attacks, by taking it directly to the voters. Californians believe in democracy and freedom, and we will not stand by while the House is hijacked by authoritarianism. Today, we gave every Californian the opportunity to stop Trump by saying yes to our people, to our state, and to American democracy.”

“The Election Rigging Response Act legislation allows voters the chance to stop Trump and Republican attempts to blatantly steal our election,” said pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “This legislation is temporary, and it’s all about fairness. And, today’s action means we’re fighting back for our democracy and our future — not with fire — but with the power of the voters and millions of folks across the Golden State.”

Governor Newsom also issued a Proclamation calling the special election for November 4, 2025. A copy of the Proclamation is here.

The Trump Administration has been particularly harmful to Californians. However, thanks to California’s proactive efforts to defend its values against the federal administration, the state and ultimately the people have been able to recoup at least $168 billion in federal funding. This effort is a direct result of the special session to safeguard Californians earlier this year – so far spending $5 million to support the litigation, representing a 3,360,000% (3.4 million percent) return on investment.