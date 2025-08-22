TOMORROW: California and Denmark to ink new partnership on climate and technology

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY – A delegation from Denmark, led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Ambassador of Denmark to the U.S. Jesper Møller Sørensen, will join Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials to sign a partnership advancing climate collaboration, technology, and innovation.

WHEN: Friday, August 22 at approximately 9:45 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 11 p.m., August 21. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation. Due to time constraints, there will be limited press Q&A.