Update on Okanagan Falls and the incorporation of a new municipality

CANADA, August 21 - On March 22, 2025, the people of Okanagan Falls voted in favour of incorporating as a new municipality.

This will be the first time in 15 years that a community of British Columbia establishes itself as a municipality complete with an elected government to represent the views of its residents.

The next steps in this process include issuing the Letters Patent, which serve as the founding documents of an incorporated municipality.

The Letters Patent will address aspects such as boundary of the municipality, size of council, official municipal name and incorporation date.

The Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs anticipates the Letters Patent to be finalized by spring 2026 with the first election for the new mayor and council occurring in October 2026, coinciding with all general local elections taking place throughout the province.

Through collaboration, consultation and co-operation with the Osoyoos Indian Band, and discussions with relevant community representatives, many different perspectives have been brought forward regarding different aspects of the incorporation, including the official name.

The Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs has appointed a facilitator to help finalize the Letters Patent by spring 2026.

The Province recognizes discussion at the local level will continue.

The Province will seek to facilitate a productive path forward toward the incorporation of B.C.’s newest municipality.

Quotes:

Chief Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band –

“The Osoyoos Indian Band is committed to working with the Province and the RDOS on an incorporation process that is compliant with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), and that addresses our priorities on the naming and boundaries of the proposed new municipality.”

Campbell Watt, vice-chair, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) –

“The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is committed to working in partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Province of British Columbia. The RDOS board of directors respects and appreciates the collaborative efforts that continue throughout the incorporation process.”