Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Represents U.S. Delegation at Nigeria’s National Diaspora Day Celebration

ABUJIA, NIGERIA, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Represents Faith, Education & Empowerment During Historic July Engagement in NigeriaIn a defining moment of global unity and cross-continental collaboration, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Founder and Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) and Founder of Trinity Girls Network, traveled to Nigeria in July 2025 as part of a landmark U.S. Delegation hosted by Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, in collaboration with the Nigeria in Diaspora Organization (NIDO).Now being formally released to the public, Dr. Mohair’s participation stands as a historic milestone in the advancement of global partnerships rooted in faith, education, and economic empowerment. Her mission: to reconnect with her ancestral homeland, ignite transformational dialogue, and affirm her commitment to the future of Africa through leadership and legacy.Faith, Legacy, and Leadership in ActionDuring her two-week journey, Dr. Mohair visited Lagos, Jos, and Abuja, engaging with leaders at all levels—from government officials to grassroots communities. Through strategic meetings, outreach programs, and national celebrations, she amplified the voice of the African diaspora and championed the power of faith-based leadership in solving global challenges.Sole U.S. Delegate to Speak at National Diaspora DayDr. Mohair was the only representative from the Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC U.S. delegation formally invited to speak at Nigeria’s official National Diaspora Day. The event was held at the prestigious Presidential Villa in Abuja and hosted by Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (OON), CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). Dr. Mohair’s address served as a powerful voice for diaspora engagement, global collaboration, and purpose-driven leadership.“This journey wasn’t about titles—it was about purpose, legacy, and returning to the land of my ancestors to serve, invest, and uplift,” said Dr. Mohair.She also took part in the Historic African Diaspora Dialogue, where she shared the stage with former NFL player and community leader Mr. Emil Ekiyor, Founder of InnoPower Indy. Together, they challenged global Africans to return not just physically—but with innovation, wisdom, and a spirit of collaboration.Kingdom Impact: TIUA and Trinity Girls NetworkAs the visionary behind two global initiatives—TIUA and Trinity Girls Network—Dr. Mohair has spent decades equipping leaders through education, mentorship, and mission-driven programs. Her presence in Nigeria affirmed her institutions’ commitment to launching new partnerships focused on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and women's leadership across the continent.“Africa doesn’t need aid—it needs aligned leadership. This journey was a call to action—to serve with solutions,” she added.Expressions of GratitudeDr. Mohair extends her deepest thanks to:Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC and Ambassador Chief Dr. Linda Middleton, for leading this historic delegation and building strategic bridges between the U.S. and NigeriaHon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (OON), for her powerful leadership and warm hospitalityThe Federal Government of Nigeria, for embracing the diaspora with vision and valueThe U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, for ongoing support of U.S.–Africa partnershipsThe Lagos State and Plateau State Governments, for their openness to future collaborationsDame Pauline Kedem Tallen, OFR, former Minister of Women Affairs, for her nurturing hospitality and legacy of influenceDr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, FCTA Mandate Secretary of Women Affairs, for her dynamic leadership and gracious welcomeDr. Betty Olutunde, for her unwavering support, service, and sisterhood throughout the visitLooking Ahead: A Movement, Not a MomentThis release marks not the end—but the official continuation—of Dr. Mohair’s global assignment to uplift, educate, and empower. She returns to the U.S. with fresh momentum to expand:TIUA Ambassador exchange initiativesPan-African faith and leadership training programsTrinity Girls Network chapters across AfricaA movement of Kingdom-minded leaders ready to transform nations“Nigeria felt like home. I left something there—but I also brought something back: deeper purpose and a greater assignment,” Dr. Mohair reflected.For media inquiries, partnerships, or speaking engagements, contact:📧 info@trinityiua.orgFor media inquiries, global partnerships, or speaking engagements, please contact: 📧 info@trinityiua.org , www,jacquelinemohair.com

