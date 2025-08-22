CBP arrests man attempting to leave country driving luxury stolen vehicle
BMW worth approximately $100K recovered at the Peace Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.
Yesterday, CBP officers encountered Mokhtar Kazemi, a 33-year-old U.S. citizen, driving a 2023 BMW XM who was traveling to Canada. At the U.S. outbound inspection area, CBP officers identified discrepancies with the Vehicle Identification Number located underneath the vehicle’s windshield. The driver and vehicle were subsequently sent to the secondary inspection area for further examination.
During the secondary examination, CBP officers confirmed through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) that the BMW was a match to a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Baltimore, Maryland, this past May.
“Thanks to the outstanding work of our CBP officers and their strict attention to detail, a stolen vehicle was recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “Their quick action prevented the illegal export of stolen property and reinforces our commitment to secure our borders and support our law enforcement partners.”
The driver was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the driver and vehicle were turned over to the New York State Police to face felony stolen vehicle charges.
