CBP officers seize more than $704K in methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled more than $704,000 in street value.

“This significant methamphetamine seizure is a direct result of our officers’ impeccable vehicle inspection skills and attention to detail,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their vigilance and commitment to our mission play a vital role in safeguarding our communities and securing the border.”

Packages containing 76.63 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 27-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2008 Ford Expedition for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 12 packages containing 76.63 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subject’s personal belongings.

The narcotics have a street value of $704,654.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

