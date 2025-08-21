Kansas Medicaid Director Selected for National Medicaid Leadership Institute’s 2026 Class

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is pleased to announce that Christine Osterlund, KDHE deputy secretary of agency integration and state Medicaid director, has been selected to participate in the Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS) prestigious Medicaid Leadership Institute (MLI).

CHCS recently announced that six Medicaid directors – American Samoa, Delaware, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada and Oregon – were selected to participate in its 2026 class. The initiative, which was started in 2009, provides Medicaid directors and their leadership teams nationwide with valuable training to strengthen the skills needed to lead transformational change in Medicaid and enhance their agencies’ ability to serve their communities.

“The State of Kansas is fortunate to have Christine at the helm of our Medicaid program. She has distinguished herself as a strategic, results-oriented and relationship-focused leader,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Kansas Medicaid has faced unique challenges during her tenure with KDHE, and she has met each one with a clear vision and rigor that centers the wellbeing of KanCare members and sets staff up for success. This is a much-deserved recognition for Christine and her staff at KDHE.”

Osterlund joined KDHE in 2022 and has more than 20 years of in-depth policy and operational knowledge of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP) across several states. She has served in various senior level leadership positions with both state Medicaid programs and companies who contract with state Medicaid programs. In addition to her three years of serving Kansas Medicaid in executive leadership roles, including two years as Medicaid Director, Osterlund held senior leadership roles in Florida Medicaid for nine years.

During the 10-month-long program, fellows gain skills in critical areas, including individual leadership development, communication skills, relationship-building, strategic thinking, and team development. For more information, visit the MLI website.

“Medicaid plays an essential role in impacting health outcomes by connecting people — especially those facing significant barriers to well-being — to the care and support they need,” said Mark Larson, senior vice president at CHCS and director of MLI, former Vermont Medicaid director, and Class of 2014 MLI Fellow. “Medicaid leaders are at the forefront of this work, shaping programs that touch the lives of millions. We’re proud to welcome this year’s class of Medicaid directors and their teams, and we look forward to partnering with them to support the success of their vital efforts.”

Medicaid directors chosen for the MLI Class of 2026 are:

Luisa Kuaea, American Samoa

Drew Wilson, Delaware

Christine Osterlund, Kansas

Drew Gonshorowski, Nebraska

Ann Jensen, Nevada

Emma Sandoe, Oregon

