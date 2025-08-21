Kansas Department of Health and Environment Announces End of Measles Outbreak in Southwest Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) today announced that the measles outbreak affecting southwest Kansas has officially ended. Two full incubation periods, for a total of 42 days, have passed since the last confirmed case was reported. As there is not an active outbreak in southwest Kansas, KDHE is no longer recommending the early measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination dose for infants 6-11 months old. Health care providers should now refer to the standard childhood schedule for MMR administration.

As of August 21, 2025, 87 cases of measles have been confirmed in the outbreak, which began in January 2025. More than 80 percent of the cases were children, and over 90 percent of the cases were not vaccinated against measles. Eight people were hospitalized over the course of the outbreak.

“We are deeply grateful to all of the public health, health care and laboratory professionals who partnered with us and worked tirelessly throughout this measles outbreak,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Your compassion, skill and unwavering commitment to keeping our communities safe did not go unnoticed and are appreciated beyond measure.”

The end of the recent outbreak does not mean the threat of measles is over. Since there are many ongoing outbreaks of measles in North America and around the world, it is possible that there will be additional cases of measles introduced into Kansas this year. KDHE and local health departments will continue to monitor for new cases and health care providers should remain vigilant and test for measles if their patients have compatible symptoms. As the new school year begins, officials urge all residents to ensure they and their families are up to date on vaccinations, including the MMR vaccine, which remains the most effective defense against measles.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus. It spreads easily when an infected person talks, sneezes or coughs. People who are not vaccinated or lack immunity are especially at risk of becoming infected. Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a skin rash develops and usually starts on the face and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs. During a measles outbreak, about one in five children who get sick will need hospital care, and one in 20 will develop pneumonia. Rarely, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and death. It can also cause pregnancy complications, such as premature birth and babies with low birth weight.

Providers should report any suspected cases to the KDHE Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317, option 5, immediately, preferably while the patient is still with the provider.

For more information about measles, how to find your vaccine records and answers to common questions, visit the KDHE Measles Resource Hub.