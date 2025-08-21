Governor Abbott, Community Foundation Of The Texas Hill Country Announce Over $40 Million In Long-term Flood Relief Funding Efforts

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2025 | Kerrville, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to announce over $40 million in funding to support long-term housing relief following the July 4th floods in Kerrville.

"I have never seen a community or foundation respond faster at getting the resources donated to the people who need it the most," said Governor Abbott. “Today, with this announcement, $40 million is going to go directly to help people actually get back into their homes. We have so many generous people here in the state of Texas who have supported that effort. Thank you to everyone involved in the process of making sure that this community receives these funds and gets back into their homes as quickly as possible."

Watch the Governor's full remarks here.

The Governor was joined by Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson, Hunt Independent School District Superintendent Luci Harmon, and other federal, state, and local officials, as well as business, community, and nonprofit leaders.

The $40 million commitment will be allocated geographically, based on needs assessments and state and federal disaster data. Texans in need of housing support are encouraged to complete the needs assessment form at RebuildKerr.org.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country works to strengthen the Hill Country by supporting local nonprofits, schools, and community initiatives. Through grants, partnerships and endowment management, the Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for families across the region.