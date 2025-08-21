August 21, 2025 - Grand Jury Indicts Six Inmates for Stabbing VADOC Officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison

Commonwealth of Virginia

Grand Jury Indicts Six Inmates for Stabbing VADOC Officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison

Six Inmates Indicted With a Total of Sixty-Six Counts of Felony Criminal Charges

WISE, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares and Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall today announced that a Grand Jury returned multiple indictments in an attack on three Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) correctional officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison earlier this year.

On May 2, 2025, six gang-affiliated inmates at Wallens Ridge attacked three correctional officers. Two corrections officers were stabbed multiple times and another corrections officer was assaulted during the attack.

Following extensive investigations, a Grand Jury indicted six inmates with a total of sixty-six counts of felony criminal charges.

“Our corrections officers have an incredibly difficult job. I am thankful the corrections officers who were attacked in this incident continue to heal daily. I commend those who heroically intervened to save the lives of their fellow officers, who rushed to aid their fellow officers in the face of personal danger. Today’s indictments begin the process to seek justice on behalf of the Department of Corrections officers injured in the line of duty and all those affected by this incident. We are grateful for the important work DOC officers and personnel do for our community,” Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton Brett Hall stated.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that his office is assisting with this prosecution, and stated, “Today’s indictments are an important reminder that service by our law enforcement and corrections officers across the Commonwealth is not without daily risk. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, I extend my thanks to all law enforcement for the important and dangerous work they do. As my office supports the prosecution in this case to seek justice, we are proud of our partners involved in supporting the corrections officers injured in this incident and are thankful for their continued recovery.”

Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chad Dotson added his appreciation for those involved in this incident, and stated, “Corrections Officers face dangers in the line of duty on a daily basis. Despite these risks, they courageously serve our communities. We are thankful that these officers are recovering and thank them for their dedicated service. On behalf of the Virginia Department of Corrections, we thank all of our partners involved in this investigation for their unwavering commitment to justice.”

