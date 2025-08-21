Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Lahione Soto, who died on August 17, 2025 following an encounter with an off-duty New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer in Manhattan. Under New York state law, OSI investigates every matter in which an officer of the law may have caused the death of a civilian.

At approximately 9:46 p.m. on August 17, an off-duty NYPD officer was on West 173rd Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan when he encountered Mr. Soto and another man. The off-duty officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Soto. Mr. Soto was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.