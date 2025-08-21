MPU Holds Opening Ceremony for the New Academic Year, Welcoming 3,000 New Students

MACAU, August 21 - MPU held its Opening and Orientation Launching Ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic year today, 21st August. The ceremony featured the raising of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem in a solemn atmosphere as it welcomed 3,000 new bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral students from Macao as well as from across the nation and the Greater Bay Area, and from Portuguese-speaking countries and other parts of the globe. MPU is actively participating in the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town. Rector Marcus Im delivered an opening lecture to the new students, encouraging them to uphold the spirit of patriotism and love for Macao, and to contribute their wisdom and strength to the construction and development of the country and Macao. Olympic champions Jiao Liuyang and Zhang Yangyang spoke on behalf of the new students, expressing their commitment to integrate the athletes’ spirit of perseverance into their academic pursuits, to deepen their area of expertise and to bravely reach new heights of knowledge with a rigorous and pragmatic attitude.

Rector Marcus Im stated that, over the past five decades, and with the support of the national and the Macao SAR government, MPU has actively implemented the national strategy for the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent cultivation, and has nurtured a significant number of outstanding talents for Macao and the nation. MPU has conducted interdisciplinary and collaborative research, yielding high-level innovative outcomes while injecting new vitality into the development of Macao’s diversified economy. With its high-quality teaching and research, MPU has consistently progressed in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings, placing among the top 100 globally for sustainability, in the SDG area of Decent Work and Economic Growth. In the QS World University Rankings, MPU ranked in the 901-950 band globally, and has received accolades such as a 5-Star Rating in overall assessment of the QS Stars University Ratings, and the QS Global Engagement Performance Improvement Award. Its global competitiveness and international reputation are growing steadily. Furthermore, MPU is actively participating in the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, contributing to the establishment of the Education Town as both an “International Higher Education Demonstration Zone” and an “International Science and Technology Innovation Demonstration Zone”.

At the ceremony, Marcus Im gave an opening speech to the new students in which he expressed three expectations for them: firstly, to set ambitious goals, carry forward the spirit of “loving the motherland and loving Macao”, and make serving both the country and Macao the guiding purpose of their studies; secondly, to dare to innovate and explore new frontiers, making innovation and breakthroughs their learning objectives; and thirdly, to collaborate and advance together, taking the advancement of human society and civilisation as their driving force for learning. Marcus Im encouraged the new students to cherish their university time, seize the opportunity to learn and grow, contribute their wisdom and strength to the development and construction of the country and Macao, and strive to compose their own youthful masterpiece.

Dr Áine Ní Bhroin from the MPU-Bell Centre of English, the teacher representative, encouraged the new students to maintain their passion for learning, to be brave enough to try new things and challenge themselves, and to explore their strengths and interests. She advised them to make good use of the learning resources provided by MPU, to interact with teachers and students from different backgrounds and regions, to make new friends, and to unleash their potential and realise their dreams.

Jiao Liuyang, the Women’s 200-metre Butterfly gold medalist at the London Olympics, and Zhang Yangyang, the Women’s Quadruple Sculls gold medalist at the Beijing Olympics, who are both new doctoral students in Physical Education and Sports Science, spoke on behalf of the new students. They expressed their readiness to embark on a new learning journey at MPU, with a spirit of perseverance and breakthroughs, a belief in teamwork and going against the tide, and a thirst for knowledge and the courage to explore. Moving forward, they will uphold a pioneering and innovative spirit, delving deeper into their areas of expertise with a rigorous and pragmatic attitude, and reaching new heights of knowledge.

MPU has introduced multiple postgraduate programmes for the new academic year, including the Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Language Sciences, the Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Education and Sports Science, the Master of Science in Environmental Intelligence, and the Master of Science in Sports Technology and Innovation.