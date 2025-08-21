Sbaiti & Company PLLC Attorneys named in 2026 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®

Sbaiti & Company PLLC Attorneys Mazin Sbaiti and Griffin Rubin named in 2026 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sbaiti & Company PLLC is proud to announce that Founding Partner Mazin A. Sbaiti and Senior Associate Griffin S. Rubin are recognized in the 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®, respectively. This marks Griffin’s debut feature, in which he is recognized for his exceptional work in both Commercial Litigation and Appellate Practice, while this is Mazin’s fourth consecutive year of recognition for his exemplary work in Commercial Litigation.

Annually, The Best Lawyers in America® features top talent in the legal industry who are selected through an extensive peer-review selection process by fellow attorneys in the same practice area and geographical region.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch spotlights attorneys, selected through a similar process as The Best Lawyers in America®, who are early in their careers (typically between five to nine years) and have made significant strides in private practice in the United States.

About Sbaiti & Company PLLC

Sbaiti & Company PLLC, founded in Dallas, Texas, is a boutique law firm focused on plaintiff and defendant representation in complex litigation matters. Our attorneys have deep experience in Business and Commercial Disputes, Investor and Securities Litigation, Shareholder and Derivative Litigation, Director and Officer Defense, Whistleblower and False Claims Act Litigation, Catastrophic Injury and Wrongful Death, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Products Liability, Patent and Intellectual Property Litigation, Construction Litigation, Creditor’s Rights and Post-Judgment Collections and Business Advisory as Outside General Counsel. For more information, please visit www.sbaitilaw.com.

About Best Lawyers

With a longstanding and highly regarded reputation, Best Lawyers® is one of the most well-respected and trusted peer-review publications in the legal industry. Recognition from Best Lawyers® is considered a highly distinguished honor for both clients and legal professionals alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.