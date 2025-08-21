Expanding Loan Access to Homeowners, Renters, and Business Owners

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Madison County as well as the contiguous counties of Chenango, Cortland, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and Otsego. Homeowners, renters and business owners are now eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the effects of the storms that resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses on June 22.

“Relief is now available for New Yorkers impacted by storms earlier this summer,” Governor Hochul said. “I strongly encourage homeowners, renters and business owners recovering from storm damage to take advantage of this assistance program.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “In June, homes and businesses across Central NY and the Mohawk Valley suffered through catastrophic flooding and tornado-force winds caused by severe weather. Now, we are unlocking federal resources so homeowners and business owners can access low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration to recover from the storms, make critical repairs, and replace damaged property. I will never stop fighting to help get people and businesses back on their feet following this devastating storm, and to help communities impacted by severe weather in Upstate New York rebuild stronger.”

Senator Kristen Gillibrand said, “Communities in and around Central New York are still recovering from the damage caused by storms and flooding earlier this summer. Today, I am grateful that residents and small businesses will be able to get the federal support they need. As climate change continues to make weather events like these more frequent and severe, I will keep fighting to ensure that families, homeowners, and small businesses have access to the resources they need to recover and thrive.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “I know the challenges so many continue to face from June’s severe storms, which is why I fought to ensure that our local counties were included in this declaration. Federal disaster relief is one of the most important tools we have to help families and businesses recover, and my office is here to assist anyone in NY-22 who needs help navigating the application process or securing this support.”

Homeowners, renters and business owners in the declared counties are now eligible for the SBA loans. SBA loans can be very helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

The following groups may be eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said,“New Yorkers impacted by June’s severe weather should consider taking advantage of these low-interest federal loans. This assistance will go a long way in supporting homeowners, renters and businesses as they recover from the June storms.”

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications, and apply online. They may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected]. Locations for in-person assistance and applications will be announced in the coming days.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is October 20, 2025. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 20, 2026.

