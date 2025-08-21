COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Shellfish
Contaminants
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination.
- Company Name:
- Southwind Foods, LLC.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Sand Bar/Arctic Shores/Best Yet/Great American/First Street
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Southwind Foods, LLC of Carson, California is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Frozen Shrimp, due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.
The bagged, frozen shrimp product was distributed between July 17 – August 8, 2025 to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington state.
|
Item Number
|
Item Description
|
UPC
|
Lot Number
|
08890
|
FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 31/40 SAND BAR 2LB BAG
|
011110641182
|
087305
|
06350
|
FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 BEST YET 1LB BAG
|
042187002736
|
095944
|
06350
|
FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 BEST YET 1 LB BAG
|
042187002736
|
111154
|
06062
|
FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 41/50 BESY YET 1LB BAG
|
042187002743
|
095946
|
08224
|
FROZEN LARGE COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 ARTIC SHORES 1LB BAG
|
041130812392
|
109562
|
08127
|
FROZEN SMALL COOKED SHRIMP 61/70 ARTIC SHORES 1LB BAG
|
041130810497
|
109540
|
08128
|
FROZEN SMALL COOKED SHRIMP 91/120 WHITE ARCTIC SHORES 12OZ BAG
|
041130810411
|
109541
|
08129
|
FROZEN COOKED SALAD SHRIMP 150-200 ARCTIC SHORES 6OZ BAG
|
041130811685
|
109542
|
06021
|
FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 16/20 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG
|
829944010612
|
125143
|
06171
|
FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 16/20 FIRST STREET 2LB BAG
|
041512179471
|
130632
|
06102
|
FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 71/90 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG
|
829944010698
|
128267
|
08523
|
FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP MEAT GREAT AMERICAN 1LB BAG
|
829944092540
|
134010
|
06812
|
FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 41/60 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG
|
829944012173
|
128275
The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased the recall frozen shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-262-8222 Monday-Friday during normal business hours (8am-4pm Pacific Time).
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1-323-262-8222
- Media:
- Sam Galletti,
- 1-323-262-8222