When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 21, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 21, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Company Name: Southwind Foods, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Sand Bar/Arctic Shores/Best Yet/Great American/First Street Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Southwind Foods, LLC of Carson, California is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Frozen Shrimp, due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The bagged, frozen shrimp product was distributed between July 17 – August 8, 2025 to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington state.

Item Number Item Description UPC Lot Number 08890 FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 31/40 SAND BAR 2LB BAG 011110641182 087305 06350 FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 BEST YET 1LB BAG 042187002736 095944 06350 FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 BEST YET 1 LB BAG 042187002736 111154 06062 FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 41/50 BESY YET 1LB BAG 042187002743 095946 08224 FROZEN LARGE COOKED SHRIMP 31/40 ARTIC SHORES 1LB BAG 041130812392 109562 08127 FROZEN SMALL COOKED SHRIMP 61/70 ARTIC SHORES 1LB BAG 041130810497 109540 08128 FROZEN SMALL COOKED SHRIMP 91/120 WHITE ARCTIC SHORES 12OZ BAG 041130810411 109541 08129 FROZEN COOKED SALAD SHRIMP 150-200 ARCTIC SHORES 6OZ BAG 041130811685 109542 06021 FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 16/20 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG 829944010612 125143 06171 FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 16/20 FIRST STREET 2LB BAG 041512179471 130632 06102 FROZEN RAW SHRIMP 71/90 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG 829944010698 128267 08523 FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP MEAT GREAT AMERICAN 1LB BAG 829944092540 134010 06812 FROZEN COOKED SHRIMP 41/60 GREAT AMERICAN 2LB BAG 829944012173 128275

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recall frozen shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-262-8222 Monday-Friday during normal business hours (8am-4pm Pacific Time).