Strong Populations and Prime Conditions Set Stage for Promising Dove Season

AUSTIN — Despite early weather challenges, Texas dove hunters can look forward to a strong 2025 season.

Spring population surveys conducted by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) staff found mourning dove numbers continue to trend near historic highs. Combined with strong habitat conditions across much of the state, hunters should expect solid opportunities when the 2025 dove season opens Sept. 1.

Estimates place the statewide mourning dove population at 35.9 million birds, a 5 percent increase from 2024 and 28 percent above the long-term average. White-winged dove numbers dipped slightly from last year’s record but remain strong at an estimated 11.7 million, the third highest estimate on record.

“Heavy wind and rain brought on by storms that moved across parts of the state this spring likely impacted peak nesting season in hard hit areas, particularly parts of the hill country” said Owen Fitzsimmons, TPWD Webless Migratory Game Bird Program Leader. “But the milder temperatures and abundant rainfall created excellent breeding conditions across most of the state this summer. We’re in a very strong position heading into the opener.”

Fitzsimmons noted that the other benefit to the spring and summer rains is the impact to food sources for doves later in the year.

“This year, there should be plenty of preferred dove forage seeding out just in time for some late fall action in October, at the end of the first segment and into the second,” said Fitzsimmons.

Birds may still be scattered across the landscape while food and water remain widely available. As August heat dries things out, hunters are likely to find larger groups gathering at watering holes. Doves typically feed and water twice a day, so scouting their movement throughout the day is key to a successful hunt. Focus on agriculture fields or areas with native food sources like sunflower, croton and other annual forbs and grasses.

Texas is home to seven species of native doves and pigeons, including the three legal game species— mourning, white-winged and white-tipped doves.

Texas continues to lead the nation in dove hunting, accounting for 32 percent of the mourning dove and 87 percent of the white-winged dove harvest in the U.S. annually. More than 300,000 hunters take part each year, generating more than $500 million in economic activity.

TPWD reminds hunters to prepare for the early season heat. Bring plenty of water, seek shade during peak hours, watch for signs of overheating in dogs and be mindful in dense vegetation when retrieving downed birds.

The regular dove seasons are as follows:

North Zone: Sept. 1 – Nov. 9, resuming Dec. 19, 2025 – Jan. 7, 2026

Central Zone: Sept. 1 – Oct. 26, resuming Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 14, 2026

South Zone: Sept. 14 – Oct. 26, resuming Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 22, 2026

This year there will be five Special White-Winged Dove Days:

Friday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 7

Friday, Sept. 12 – Saturday, Sept. 13

During Special White-winged Dove Days in the South Zone, hunting is allowed from noon to sunset only, with a daily bag limit of 15 birds, including no more than two mourning doves and two white-tipped doves. Starting Sept. 14 in the South Zone, the regular daily aggregate bag limit is 15 doves, which may include no more than two white-tipped doves.

Full hunting regulations are available on the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app or online at OutdoorAnnual.com.

All dove hunters must carry:

A valid hunting license

A Migratory Game Bird Endorsement

HIP certification (survey completed during license purchase)

Additionally, anyone born after Sept. 1, 1971, must complete a hunter education course before hunting in Texas. Certification is valid for life and recognized in all states and provinces. Lack of hunter education certification and the migratory game bird endorsement rank as the two most common hunting violations during dove season.