Governor Stein Announces Four Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 170 Jobs and More Than $74 Million of Investment

Governor Josh Stein today announced that the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved four grant requests to local governments totaling $1,872,019. The requests include commitments creating a total of 170 jobs. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $74.5 million in private investment.

“North Carolina’s rural communities are essential to our state’s economy and culture,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These rural infrastructure grants are a strategic investment in facilities, public services, and accessible health care that will lead to growth and opportunity in small towns across our state.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Reginald Speight. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development; building renovation, expansion, and demolition; and site improvements.

“When we help cultivate the conditions for economic prosperity in rural North Carolina, our whole state benefits,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We are America’s top state for business in part because of the strong partnerships we have with our rural counties and municipalities, which use RIA grants as tools to support the creation of good jobs.”

The RIA approved three grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in two categories:

Vacant Building Category

Anson County: A $500,000 grant will support the reuse of a 28,441-square-foot building in Ansonville. Halal Meat Slaughter House, Inc., a family-owned meat processing company, plans to relocate to this facility to expand its operations. With this project, the company is expected to create 61 jobs, while investing $4,465,631.

Gaston County: A $500,000 grant will support the reuse of a 175,239-square-foot building in Bessemer City. At this site, Healsee Capsules, Inc., a global manufacturer of cellulose ethers and plant-based empty capsules, plans to establish its second U.S. location. The company plans to create 95 jobs while investing $69.5 million in this project.

Rural Health Building Category

Alexander County: A $175,000 grant will support the reuse of a 15,995-square-foot, two-story former hospital building in Taylorsville. Urgent Care of Mountain View, LLC plans to relocate to this larger, more modern facility to expand its services. The health care provider offers immediate walk-in care for injuries and illnesses, as well as routine services including COVID-19 testing, flu testing, and occupational medicine. This project is expected to create 14 jobs with an investment of $551,143 by the organization.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand, or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

The RIA approved one grant request under the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program:

Burke County: A $697,019 grant will assist the county with adding more than 2,500 feet of pipeline for natural gas to serve Burke Business Park, an 83-acre industrial park established in 2005.

The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds may be used for publicly owned infrastructure projects that are reasonably expected to result in new job creation. The IDF – Utility Account is funded through a process tied to the state’s signature Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program. When JDIG-awarded companies choose to locate or expand in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 county, a portion of that JDIG award is channeled into the Utility Account.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the authority, ex officio.

The RIA elected officers at this meeting. William "Bill" Webb from Richmond County is the authority’s new chairman. Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County will serve as vice-chair.

Visit the Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.