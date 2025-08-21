California Supreme Court clears way for Newsom’s redistricting plan

A lawsuit Monday by legislative Republicans contended the hastily drafted ballot measure, scheduled for votes in both houses Thursday, has not been published long enough to meet the public notice requirements in the state Constitution. But the court dismissed the suit Wednesday in a brief order with little explanation.

