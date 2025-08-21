Submit Release
Judges encouraged to participate in Inns of Court

(Subscription required) Responding to a question about judicial officers' ethical obligations when they participate in American Inns of Court, California's judicial ethics committee issued a formal opinion advising that such participation is encouraged as an important form of judicial engagement.

