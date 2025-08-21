Gun owners ask Supreme Court to review California's magazine ban

(Subscription required) Attorneys Paul Clement and Erin Murphy have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down California's ban on large-capacity magazines, but legal experts say the justices may hesitate to take up the issue without five votes lined up.

