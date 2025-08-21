Trade, Industry and Competition leads Outward Selling Mission to Nigeria and Ghana, 25 to 29 Aug

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will lead an Outward Selling Mission to Nigeria and Ghana from 25–29 August 2025 as part of its ongoing mandate to expand South Africa’s trade and investment footprint across the African continent.

the dtic will facilitate the participation of 15 South African companies, supported through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme. EMIA is a financial support programme designed by the dtic to assist South African businesses in developing export markets, promoting their products and services abroad, and attracting investment into the country.

The structured programme driven by the dtic will include trade and investment seminars, business-to-business engagements, site visits, and networking platforms across priority sectors such as mining equipment and technology services, information and communication technologies (ICT), metals fabrication, and infrastructure development (roads, rail, bridges, and ports).

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, says that the mission underscores the dtic’s strategic role in unlocking markets for South African businesses and advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Nigeria and Ghana are strategic partners in the West African region, both undergoing significant industrial and infrastructure development. This creates a wealth of opportunities for South African companies to contribute their expertise, while also gaining access to fast-growing markets,” says Tau.

He further highlights the dtic’s proactive approach in positioning South Africa within the AfCFTA.

“The AfCFTA provides a platform to transform intra-African trade by reducing barriers and promoting value-added exports. Through initiatives like this Outward Selling Mission, the dtic is ensuring that South African companies are equipped and supported to expand into new markets and build sustainable partnerships across the continent,” adds Tau.

He emphasises that the mission is also about deepening economic diplomacy.

“Our focus extends beyond trade. We seek to foster lasting partnerships, promote joint ventures, and advance inclusive growth that creates jobs and shared prosperity in both South Africa and West Africa,” concludes Tau.

the dtic, working closely with the South African High Commissions in Nigeria and Ghana, will continue to provide technical and in-market support to ensure that participating companies engage effectively with local importers, government stakeholders, and project initiators.

By leading this mission, the dtic reaffirms its commitment to stimulating demand for South African value-added goods and services, while contributing to increased production, investment, and employment growth back home.

