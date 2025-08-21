Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau Honors Ernest C. Withers with Posthumous Legend of Memphis Legacy Award

L to R: Doug Browne, Rosalind Withers, Frances Williams, and Kevin Kane City of Memphis Honors Ernest C. Withers _ Photo taken following Annual Meeting

Legendary photographer’s family preserves the impact that transformed Memphis and inspired a nation

We are deeply grateful for this recognition of our father’s life and work. His passion for truth-telling through photography was his life’s mission, and we remain committed to carrying that forward.” — Statement from Withers Family

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Withers Family is proud to announce that their patriarch, Ernest C. Withers , has been posthumously honored by the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau with the distinguished Legend of Memphis Legacy Award.The award pays tribute to Mr. Withers’ extraordinary contributions to Memphis and the nation through his unparalleled collection of more than 1.8 million images. A trailblazing photojournalist, Mr. Withers was on the frontlines of the Civil Rights Movement, capturing iconic and often unseen moments that shaped both local and national history.Kevin Kane, CEO of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, emphasized that Mr. Withers’ work “made a tremendous impact nationally, as he was in the trenches during the Civil Rights Movement as well as the blues era . Mr. Withers captured some of the most historic photos for baseball, covering the Negro League in the 1940’s. The impact he had on Memphis continues to live on."Although Mr. Withers passed away on October 15, 2007, his legacy continues to thrive. His remarkable body of work not only preserves the struggles and triumphs of an era but also serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and spirit of those who fought for justice and equality.The Withers Family continues to honor his legacy through the Withers Collection Museum & Gallery and Withers Archive Enterprise, ensuring his images and message continue to educate, inspire, and uplift future generations."We are deeply grateful for this recognition of our father’s life and work," the Withers Family shared in a statement. "His passion for truth-telling through photography was his life’s mission, and we remain committed to carrying that forward through the work of the Museum and Archive.”ABOUT ERNEST C. WITHERS:Ernest C. Withers (1922–2007) was a renowned photojournalist whose camera chronicled over six decades of African American life, culture, and history. Best known for his documentation of the Civil Rights Movement, he captured images that became iconic symbols of the fight for justice and equality. With a collection of more than 1.8 million photographs, Withers left behind one of the most important visual archives of the 20th century. His work lives on through the Withers Collection Museum & Gallery in Memphis, TN, and Withers Archive Enterprise, both dedicated to preserving his legacy for generations to come.For those looking to delve deeper into the work of Ernest C. Withers, the Withers Museum, a landmark for the National Civil Rights Trail, located on historic Beale Street in the heart of downtown Memphis, TN, welcomes visitors during its operating hours from 12PM – 6PM Monday thru Thursday, 12PM – 9PM Friday – Saturday and 2PM – 6PM on Sundays. Special tours can be arranged by contacting The Withers Museum directly.ABOUT THE WITHERS MUSEUM:The Withers Museum proudly honors the life and legacy of Dr. Ernest C. Withers, a legendary photojournalist whose lens captured the essence of the Civil Rights Movement, the Blues Era, African American history and much more. He was also the official photographer for STAX Museum of American Soul Music for two decades. Showcasing his extensive collection of iconic photographs, the museum serves as a vital cultural institution dedicated to preserving and sharing these powerful visual narratives. Through dynamic exhibitions, educational initiatives, and community outreach, the Withers Museum remains committed to inspiring and informing future generations, ensuring that Dr. Withers' invaluable contributions continue to shape historical understanding and social progress.PHOTO CREDITS: Julian Harper, City of Memphis Tourism _ Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau###For additional information or for interviews, contact Tanya Wiley-Brown at 336-345-2628 or 310-924-1180. For information on the Withers Museum or to arrange tours, contact Joe Calhoun at (901) 523-2344 or email jcalhoun@witherscollection.org.

Dr. Ernest C. Withers Legacy Award

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.