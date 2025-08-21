Two Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens Charged with Rape, Aggravated Sodomy, and Kidnapping of Woman in Kansas

The female victim reported she was abducted from the First Council Casino & Resort in Newkirk, Oklahoma

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued arrest detainers for Luis Miguel Dominguez-Barrios, currently being held on a $1 million bond following charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated kidnapping and his alleged accomplice Jose Fernando-Lux Morales, currently being held on a $500,000 bond for aggravated kidnapping. ICE lodged arrest detainers to ensure these criminals are not released back into American communities.

Luis Miguel Dominguez-Barrios

Jose Fernando-Lux Morales

On August 17, 2025, at approximately 1:18 a.m., Arkansas City Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Sixth Street for a reported kidnapping. The female victim reported she had been taken against her will from the First Council Casino & Resort in Newkirk, Oklahoma. She further stated she was sexually assaulted by both male suspects and the assaults continued while traveling through Arkansas City.

“Depraved, violent predators like Luis Miguel Dominguez-Barrios and Jose Fernando-Lux Morales have no place in our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, vicious criminals who kidnap and sexually assault women will face the consequences for their heinous crimes and will never be allowed to prey on innocent Americans again. ICE’s arrest detainers ensure these criminal illegal aliens never walk free on U.S. streets again.”

Luis Miguel Dominguez-Barrios, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, crossed the southern border illegally on August 31, 2013, and was released by the Obama Administration.

His rap sheet includes disorderly conduct, domestic violence, and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Jose Fernando-Lux Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, crossed the southern border illegally as an unaccompanied minor in 2018.

DHS, through ICE, continues to prioritize the arrest and removal of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who are endangering the lives and well-being of Americans. The agency’s strong partnerships with state and local law enforcement ensure individuals charged with serious and violent offenses remain in custody and are swiftly removed from the United States.