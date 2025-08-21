WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests in Georgia Skyrocket under Trump Administration

367% increase in arrests of illegal aliens in the Peach State compared to Biden

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 4,500 illegal aliens in Georgia between January 20 and July 31. These numbers reflect a 367% increase of illegal alien arrests compared to the 963 arrests during the same period in 2021 under the Biden administration.

“Biden’s open border polices allowed Laken Riley’s killer to be in the country and gave him the opportunity brutally murder the young Georgia nursing student. President Trump promised to put Americans first and remove violent criminals from our country and that’s exactly what we are doing,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to his and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is once again empowered to remove the worst of the worst—including murderers, pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers, and terrorists. In Georgia alone, arrests of illegal aliens have increased by 367%.”

Below are some of the worst of the worst arrested in Georgia under President Trump:

Osvaldo Rodriguez-Padilla, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of importing 20.9 kilograms of mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

Flavio Delabra Rebollar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of distribution of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, multiple weapon offenses, and illegal entry.

Jacob Aguillon-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for homicide-negligent manslaughter-vehicle and hit and run.

Juan Carlos Mendoza-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of statutory rape and child molestation/aggravated child molestation.

Eduardo Garcia-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, and possession of a schedule II-controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.

Robert Edward Matos-Madueno, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, arrested for child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.

Luis Alfredo Betancourth-Euceda, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Armando Garcia Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, whose criminal history includesattempted felony murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a conviction for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and an arrest for driving without a valid license.

Matilde Romero Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for incest and child molestation.

Fernando Hernandez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of child molestation.