DHS Scores Major Victory in the Legal Battle Over Unvetted Immigration, TPS

The decision by a federal court allows DHS to move forward with revoking Temporary Protected Status for aliens from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal

WASHINGTON – In a significant legal victory today, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s request for a stay, pending appeal, in a lawsuit over Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for aliens from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

“This is yet another huge legal victory for the Trump Administration, the rule of law, safety of the American public. Temporary Protected Status was always meant to be just that: Temporary,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “TPS was never meant to be a de facto asylum system, yet that is how previous administrations have used it for decades while allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners into the country without proper vetting. This unanimous decision will help restore integrity to our immigration system to keep our homeland and its people safe.”

The decision in National TPS Alliance v. Kristi Noem by the three-judge panel was unanimous.

