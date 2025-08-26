MassCEC and FedTech Partner with Startup Boston Week to Spotlight the Next Wave of Climatetech Startups

Final Showcase of the Massachusetts Climatetech Studio brings lab-based innovation to the Startup Boston Week stage.

Startup Boston Week is where the region’s most exciting new ideas get discovered.” — Stephanie Roulic

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new generation of climatetech startups is stepping into the spotlight during Startup Boston Week 2025 at Suffolk University, thanks to a partnership between the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), FedTech , and Startup Boston.On Thursday, September 11 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm, the Massachusetts Climatetech Studio Final Showcase will take the stage at SBW2025, giving 9 early-stage climatetech teams the opportunity to pitch their ventures to a high-impact audience of investors, corporate partners, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders.The Showcase marks the conclusion of a 16-week venture-building program led by MassCEC and FedTech, which matches entrepreneurial teams with cutting-edge technologies sourced from federal and university labs. These teams work to assess commercial potential, build viable business models, and bring critical climate innovations closer to market.By partnering with Startup Boston Week, one of the region’s largest gatherings of founders and startup supporters, MassCEC and FedTech aim to give these ventures a powerful platform to accelerate their next steps – whether that’s investment, pilot partners, or ecosystem connections.“The Massachusetts Climatetech Studio matches teams of entrepreneurs with a curated set of cutting-edge technologies and gives the cohort all the tools to form market-ready ventures,” said Dr. Jennifer Le Blond, Managing Director of Emerging Climatetech at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. “The Final Showcase is where these entrepreneurs put months of hard work into action, pitching climate innovations to the people who can help bring them to scale. Partnering with Startup Boston Week gives these companies the perfect platform to gain visibility and enhance strategic connections they need to take their next big step.”Solutions presented during the Showcase address some of the Commonwealth’s most urgent climate priorities, including:- Batteries and critical minerals- Renewable power generation- Sustainable food and agriculture- Carbon sequestration- …and more!Each entrepreneur receives a $15,000 stipend to participate in the Studio, and teams will compete for additional non-dilutive grant funding during the Showcase.“Startup Boston Week is where the region’s most exciting new ideas get discovered,” said Stephanie Roulic, Founder of Startup Boston. “We’re proud to partner with MassCEC and FedTech to help amplify these game-changing climatetech startups and connect them with the people who can help them grow.”The Massachusetts Climatetech Studio Final Showcase is free to attend and open to all Startup Boston Week attendees and the public on Thursday, September 11 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm at Suffolk University and virtually.About MassCECThe Massachusetts Clean Energy Center is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy and climatetech sector across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits, and secure long-term economic opportunities for the people of Massachusetts. Since 2010, MassCEC has awarded nearly $800 million in programs and investments and attracted more than $2.8 billion in private and public funds.About FedTechFounded in 2015, FedTech is a leading professional services firm and innovation consultancy dedicated to accelerating breakthrough technologies at the intersection of government, academia, and the private sector. Through targeted accelerator programs, expert training, and high-impact events, FedTech empowers entrepreneurs and innovators to commercialize emerging technologies and create scalable solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.About Startup Boston WeekStartup Boston Week is New England’s largest and most accessible conference for the innovation economy. Now in its 9th year, SBW2025 will take place September 8–12, both in person at Suffolk University and virtually. The week brings together thousands of founders, startup operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders for five days of free programming, networking, and community building.

