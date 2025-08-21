Learn how to pack an outdoors first-aid kit Sept. 13 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In addition to planning all the good things you want to happen on a camping or hiking trip, it’s important to be ready when bad things happen, too.

On Sept. 13, people can get information on basic first-aid items to take on their next outdoor outing at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Outdoor Skills: Wilderness Survival.” This program will be 10 a.m.-noon at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210704

At this free program, outdoor skills specialist Don Brink will discuss basic safety items people need to take on hiking, camping, backpacking, and hunting trips. This program is suggested for ages 7 and up.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.