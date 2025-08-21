August 20, 2025 - Richmond-area Felons Convicted, Sentenced for Federal Firearms Crimes

Commonwealth of Virginia

Richmond-area Felons Convicted, Sentenced for Federal Firearms Crimes

RICHMOND, Va. – Two Richmond-area men were sentenced to prison and a third was convicted this week for being felons in possession of firearms.

According to court documents, Devon Sherman Mickins, 26, came to the attention of Richmond Police (RPD) on August 30, 2024, when he posted a photograph of himself on Instagram holding a rifle. On Sept. 4, 2024, an RPD detective observed Mickins carrying the same rifle that he was holding on Instagram. Mickins sat in a chair outside his apartment with the rifle. RPD detectives and officers approached Mickins, who had the rifle in his lap. Mickins complied with an order to put his hands up and a detective safely retrieved the rifle, and Mickins was taken into custody. Police recovered another firearm from the apartment.

Mickins has prior felony convictions for malicious wounding, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all of which he committed in Richmond in 2019 and 2021.

Mickins pled guilty on March 6. He was sentenced yesterday to three years and eight months in prison by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Groover, an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney with the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, prosecuted the case.

***

On Sept. 29, 2024, RPD officers observed Javion Stamper, 25, standing with a small group, and Stamper appeared to have a firearm in the waistband of his pants. The officers stopped their vehicle to investigate, and Stamper fled as the officers exited the vehicle. After a foot pursuit, one of the officers heard Stamper behind a cluster of bushes and ordered him to come out. Stamper complied and was detained. An officer recovered the firearm from where Stamper had attempted to hide. The firearm had been stolen and was loaded. Stamper had been convicted of robbery in 2019.

Stamper pled guilty on April 25. He was sentenced yesterday to a year and nine months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gilliland, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen E. Anthony prosecuted the case.

***

On May 7, 2024, Henrico County Police (HCPD) officers conducted a traffic stop on Ross Allan Jefferson, 44, who was subject to outstanding warrants in Richmond and Petersburg. During the stop, an officer observed a loaded handgun with an extended magazine protruding from beneath the driver’s seat. The officer secured the firearm, the serial number of which had been obliterated. During a search of Jefferson, officers located a .40 caliber round of ammunition in Jefferson’s pocket.

At the time of his arrest, Jefferson had ten adult felony convictions, including: possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (2002); possession of a controlled substance (2002, 2010, 2015); and possession of ammunition by a felon (2015).

Jefferson pled guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20 and faces up to 15 years in prison. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne accepted the plea. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Gilliland and Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony are prosecuting the case.

Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Anthony A. Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police; Eric D. English, Chief of Henrico County Police Division; Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; and Colette Wallace McEachin, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond, made the announcement.

