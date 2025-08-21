Starry stonewort confirmed in four Minnesota lakes (published August 21, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in Garfield Lake near Laporte in Hubbard County; Gull Lake one mile west of Tenstrike in Beltrami County; Three Island Lake near Turtle River in Beltrami County; and Two Rivers Lake near Holdingford in Stearns County.

Starry stonewort was found in these lakes during the recent Starry Trek event in early August, in which county and state staff and volunteers searched lakes for starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species. Starry Trek is an annual statewide volunteer event coordinated by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center at the University of Minnesota.

A Hubbard County environmental specialist found starry stonewort near the public access in Garfield Lake during the Starry Trek event, while event volunteers found starry stonewort at the public accesses of Gull Lake and Three Island Lake. At Two Rivers Lake, DNR invasive species specialists conducted a survey after starry stonewort was reported during the Starry Trek event and found the invasive algae across about one and a half acres of the lake near the public access and adjacent shoreline. At all locations, DNR aquatic invasive species specialists will conduct additional surveys to determine the extent of starry stonewort and will work with local entities at all lakes to assess potential management options.

Starry stonewort is usually identified by the star-shaped white bulb-like structures on the plant for which it is named. These bulbils typically become visible in late summer. People can find more information about how to identify starry stonewort on the DNR website.

Since it was first found in Minnesota in 2015, starry stonewort has been confirmed in 35 waterbodies in the state. Starry stonewort can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants. The algae primarily spreads when fragments have not been properly cleaned from water-related equipment.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal from waterbodies can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts. Early detection is key to effective management.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found starry stonewort or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.