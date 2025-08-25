Karns & Karns Founders Named Best Lawyers for Sixth Straight Year

Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Founders Mike and Bill Karns lead the award-winning team at Karns & Karns, a firm dedicated to providing compassionate and aggressive representation for the injured

The prestigious, peer-reviewed honor recognizes the founding partners' sustained excellence in personal injury and product liability litigation since 2021.

While our names are on this award, the honor truly belongs to every single member of the Karns & Karns team.” — Mile Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is proud to announce that its founding partners, Michael R. Karns and William "Bill" Karns, have both been included in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This prestigious recognition marks the sixth consecutive year, from 2021 to 2026, that both brothers have been honored, highlighting their sustained excellence and unwavering commitment to justice for the injured.This consistent, peer-reviewed acknowledgment underscores their status as preeminent figures in the fields of personal injury and product liability litigation . Being selected year after year is a rare honor that speaks to the deep respect they have earned from their colleagues within the legal community."While our names are on this award, the honor truly belongs to every single member of the Karns & Karns team," said Michael Karns. "This recognition from our peers is a direct reflection of the collaborative, tireless effort our attorneys, paralegals, and staff pour into every case. Success in this field is a team sport, and we are incredibly proud to lead a team so dedicated to achieving justice for our clients."Bill Karns added, "Receiving this recognition from our fellow attorneys is a profound honor. To know that the lawyers we respect most in our profession see the value in our work is the highest form of validation. We are grateful for the trust our peers and our clients place in us, and we are committed to continuing to earn that trust every single day."The significance of the Best Lawyers award lies in its rigorous and impartial selection process. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Lawyers are reviewed exclusively by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo a stringent authentication process to ensure they are in current practice and good standing."For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognition," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys congratulates its founding partners for their inclusion in the 2026 The Best Lawyers in America list for the following practice areas:• William Karns – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs• Michael R. Karns – Personal Injury Litigation - PlaintiffsAbout Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Karns & Karns is a results-driven personal injury law firm with a long-standing reputation for taking on and winning complex cases. Founded by trial attorneys Mike and Bill Karns , the firm provides compassionate and aggressive legal representation to clients across California, Nevada, and Texas. With thousands of five-star reviews, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of the injured and helping families rebuild their lives after an accident. www.karnsandkarns.com About Best Lawyers: Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the best-qualified lawyers to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysPhone: (1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.