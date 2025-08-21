STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police investigate incident that left one person dead, another injured in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vermont (Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025) — The Vermont State Police and the Hartford Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred early Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, that left one person dead and a second person injured in Hartford.

The investigation began at about 3:50 a.m. when an individual called 911 to report a disturbance at a home on Verna Court off VA Cutoff Road. Responding officers from the Hartford Police Department arrived and found one victim deceased on scene. The wounded person was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police have made no arrests.

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event, and there is no broader, generalized threat to the community at large.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit, with assistance from the Hartford Police Department.

Following processing of the scene by investigators, the body of the deceased victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

The state police asks that anyone with information that could aid in this investigation call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -