Kristina George Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Smarter Benefits and Financial Security

FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristina George, owner of Next Step Insurance, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how education, integrity, and authenticity have shaped her advocacy.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, George explores the importance of education in making informed health decisions, and breaks down how better agent training and mission-driven teams can drive lasting change.“Helping one person creates ripple effects of change,” said George.Kristina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kristina-george

